Filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86

Saawan Kumar Tak

Veteran filmmaker, writer, and lyricist Saawan Kumar Tak passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday, at 86. The filmmaker had a heart attack on Tuesday, and was rushed to the ICCU. His nephew, Navin Kumar Tak, confirmed the news, stating, “Saawanji was also suffering from a lung ailment. His lungs and heart were not functioning properly.”

Filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan, who worked with Kumar on Mother (1999), had visited him earlier in the day. He recalled, “He was on respiratory support. Whatever God wishes, happens. Saawanji’s demise is a great loss, he was a dear friend and also a brilliant writer, producer and director.”

Born in Jaipur in 1936, Kumar came to Bombay in 1960. He forayed into the movies with Naunihal (1972), based on an orphan who wants to meet Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Kumar delivered hits like Saajan Bina Suhagan (1978), Souten (1983) and Sanam Bewafa (1992). He wrote songs like Pyaar ki kashti mein, Jaaneman jaaneman and Chaand Sitare for Hrithik Roshan’s debut, Kaho

Naa.. Pyaar Hai (2000). Roshan says, “Saawanji wrote fabulous lyrics for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Be it as a filmmaker, friend or a person, he was very good-hearted. When I acted in his film, Mother, we had a great time. You could talk to him about anything under the sun. His passing is a big loss. I pray for his soul.”

Navin shares that his uncle gave him the title for his maiden production. “Saawanji suggested Souten: The Other Woman, for the film I was making with Mahima Chaudhry and Padmini Kolhapure,” he says, adding that his uncle was working on a new film. “He called the subject, Blind Love. He had recorded the songs for it. Unfortunately, he didn’t live to make it.” Salman Khan also paid tribute to the filmmaker.

Kumar’s last rites will be performed today.

