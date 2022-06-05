Final autopsy report cites 'myocardial infarction' as reason for KK's death

As per the final post-mortem report, cholesterol accumulation narrowed the posterior intramuscular artery to a great extent which affected the pumping of blood by the heart

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: KK

The final post-mortem and chemical analysis reports of playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was handed over to the Kolkata Police on Saturday.

Both the reports cited 'myocardial infarction' as the cause of the singer's death.

As per the final post-mortem report, cholesterol accumulation narrowed the posterior intramuscular artery to a great extent which affected the pumping of blood by the heart. There were blockages in the coronary artery as well.

