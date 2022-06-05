Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur
Mumbai: Single-day rise in Covid-positive cases from 763 to 889
Punjab: No intention to fight any elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
All Odisha ministers quit; new ministry to take oath on Sunday
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Final autopsy report cites 'myocardial infarction' as reason for KK's death

Final autopsy report cites 'myocardial infarction' as reason for KK's death

Updated on: 05 June,2022 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

As per the final post-mortem report, cholesterol accumulation narrowed the posterior intramuscular artery to a great extent which affected the pumping of blood by the heart

Final autopsy report cites 'myocardial infarction' as reason for KK's death

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: KK


The final post-mortem and chemical analysis reports of playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was handed over to the Kolkata Police on Saturday.

Both the reports cited 'myocardial infarction' as the cause of the singer's death.




As per the final post-mortem report, cholesterol accumulation narrowed the posterior intramuscular artery to a great extent which affected the pumping of blood by the heart. There were blockages in the coronary artery as well.


Show full article

Singer KK bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK