First glimpse of Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania's 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' out, film to release on September 16

Updated on: 04 August,2022 05:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In the film's poster, Swara, Shikha, Meher, and Pooja are seen sharing a fun candid moment with a beach backdrop

Still from Jahaan Chaar Yaar


On Thursday, the makers of 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' unveiled the first look of the actors Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra. Directed by Kamal Pandey, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and finding themselves in "an extraordinary adventure."

In the film's poster, Swara, Shikha, Meher, and Pooja are seen sharing a fun candid moment with a beach backdrop. Sharing the poster, Swara took to Instagram and wrote, "Why should guys have all the fun? The most fun & adventurous trip this year with my girl gang."

The makers also shared that the film is scheduled to release on September 6. The film's shoot was completed in September 2021 in Goa. 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' is produced by Vinod Bachchan.


Shikha and Swara have earlier worked together in another film based on the lives of four female leads 'Veere Di Wedding', which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Veere Di Wedding' was released in 2018.

Speaking of films based on female friendship, Farhan Akhtar is coming up with 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. The female road trip film will go on floors in 2023. 

