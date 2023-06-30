Flashback Friday: Tholi Prema will be re-released in theatres on June 30. A Karunakaran revealed how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the climax of the film

Pawan Kalyan's film 'Tholi Prema' was released in theatres 25 years ago in 1998. As the film celebrates its 25th anniversary, the makers have re-released the film in theatres. On the occasion. director Karunakaran revealed an interesting trivia surrounding the film.

Reportedly, in a recent interview Karunakaran revealed how superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan reacted to the film. He revealed how Bachchan was irritated by the climax of the film. He said, "Tholi Prema's finale creates a lot of excitement among the viewers since the hero holds back on confessing his love till the very end. Due to the hero's delayed confession, Amitabh Ji felt irritated while watching the conclusion and impulsively threw his vehicle keys at the TV."

Karunakaran further said that Jaya Bachchan had expressed her joy and cheered when the heroine reappears. The director revealed that the incident was narrated to him by the 'Piku' actor himself when they met each other at an event in Chennai.

The 1998 Romantic film was directed by A Karunakaran and stars Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy in the lead. The film narrates the story of Balu, who falls in love with Anu. Anu has returned to her grandfather's house from the United States. Despite saving her life during an accident, Balu faces the challenge of expressing his love for her.

The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, six state Nandi Awards, and was featured in the Indian Panorama mainstream section at the 30th International Film Festival of India. The film was later dubbed into Tamil as 'Aanandamazhai', remade in Kannada as 'Preethsu Thappenilla' (2000), and Hindi as 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' (2001).

Reportedly, a part of the earnings from 'Tholi Prema’s re-release will go towards Pawan Kalyan’s Rythu Bharosa Yatra: Raghuram Reddy,

'Tholi Prema' (1998) will be released by Sri Matha Creations in 300 theatres in the Telugu States, on June 30. There is a great craze for the film and the collections are going to be huge as per the trade.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy shooting for his new film OG in the direction of Sujeeth. There are reports that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a pivotal role in OG.