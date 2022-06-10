Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 'Forensic' trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller as Radhika Apte returns after hiatus

'Forensic' trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller as Radhika Apte returns after hiatus

Updated on: 10 June,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

As seen in the trailer, 'Forensic' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where young girls are murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways

'Forensic' trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller as Radhika Apte returns after hiatus

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Vikrant Massey


The trailer of the psychological thriller 'Forensic', which stars Vikrant Massey as Johnny Khanna, a forensic specialist and Radhika Apte as Megha Sharma, a police officer, was unveiled on Thursday.

As seen in the trailer, 'Forensic' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where young girls are murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways. As new evidence comes forward with the help of advanced forensic technologies, the suspect keeps changing and the mystery keeps rising.





Show full article

radhika apte vikrant massey bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK