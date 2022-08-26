Friendly ghost learns another language

80s producer KC Bokadia remakes Punjabi film Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho in Hindi; to cast Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada
Bokadia with Jaya Prada
It has been a long wait for filmmaker KC Bokadia, who returns to the big screen with a Bollywood film, seven years after presenting Dirty Politics. As the Punjabi film, Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho, featuring Raj Babbar, Jaya Prada, Ihana Dhillon, and Ghuggi Gurpreet, among others, releases in north India today, Bokadia, shares that he plans to remake the film in Hindi, with Babbar again.
Bokadia with Raj Babbar
“Babbar saab will play the role of Bhoot Uncle again in the remake, but the rest of the actors will belong to the Hindi film industry,” reveals Bokadia, adding that he has made over six movies with Babbar and Prada. “Both of them haven’t charged a rupee for this movie because they are excited about the subject, and have supported [me]. The Punjabi film marks Jaya Pradaji’s debut in the language, and also features Punjab’s top actors, and technicians from the south. I plan to complete the remake in a month,” says the filmmaker, often referred to as the “fastest producer to make 50 films.” The film chronicles the story of a man who wants to build a hospital, but dies before his dream can be fulfilled. “His brothers want to sell off his property, but his two children, and Bhoot Uncle, will not let that happen.”
Bokadia’s next production — Gajendra Ahire’s directorial venture — features Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, and Mahima Chaudhary, and is titled The Signature.
