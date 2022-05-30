Breaking News
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Upset Govandi, Deonar locals approach NGT over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant
Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands CBI, NIA probe into singer's murder
No survivors, including Thane family, found in Nepal plane crash: Reports
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Ajay Devgn to Shehnaaz Gill, celebrities mourn death of Sidhu Moose Wala

From Ajay Devgn to Shehnaaz Gill, celebrities mourn death of Sidhu Moose Wala

Updated on: 30 May,2022 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan tweeted, "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul Still trying to wrap my head around this one"

From Ajay Devgn to Shehnaaz Gill, celebrities mourn death of Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Punjabi Singer and Congress Leader Sidhu Moosewala's death on Sunday, has left his fans shattered and the entertainment industry under shock. From Ajay Devgan to Shehnaaz Gill, several celebrities have expressed shock and their condolences on social media over the singer's demise. Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo #sidhumoosewala".






Show full article

ajay devgn Shehnaaz Gill kapil sharma vishal dadlani bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK