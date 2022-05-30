From Ajay Devgn to Shehnaaz Gill, celebrities mourn death of Sidhu Moose Wala

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan tweeted, "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul Still trying to wrap my head around this one"

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Punjabi Singer and Congress Leader Sidhu Moosewala's death on Sunday, has left his fans shattered and the entertainment industry under shock. From Ajay Devgan to Shehnaaz Gill, several celebrities have expressed shock and their condolences on social media over the singer's demise. Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo #sidhumoosewala".

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan tweeted, "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul Still trying to wrap my head around this one." Comedian Kapil Sharma, who also hails from Punjab tweeted, "Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala".

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul ð Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022

Singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.What a sad day!" Actor Sonal Chauhan is shocked, she tweeted, "Nooo!!! Siddhu Moosewala ??? Is this true ??? What's going on?!?"

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Bollywood Celebrity Sophie Choudry tweeted, "This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad"

This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sadððð¼ pic.twitter.com/LKZUXh3mxh — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 29, 2022

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill tweeted, "Shocking !! #sidhumoosewala" Model Asim Riaz tweeted, "RIP SIDHU MOOSEWALA...!" The Punjabi singer was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

