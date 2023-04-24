Breaking News
From Broadway to Bollywood

Updated on: 24 April,2023 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Music School maker on recreating three songs of evergreen musical, The Sound of Music, for his film

From Broadway to Bollywood

Music School

In December, Shriya Saran had told mid-day that her next, Music School, included three songs from The Sound of Music (When Do re mi becomes sa re ga, Dec 13). First-time director Paparao Biyyala says that when he was conceptualising the drama, starring Sharman Joshi, Saran and Prakash Raj, he was looking for a fitting musical to draw inspiration from. He found his answer in the famed 1959 Broadway musical, and acquired the rights to the play’s music.


“I watch a lot of musicals when I am in London or New York. I felt that The Sound of Music is one of the most loved musicals of all times, and caters to our main demographic — the kids. So, I have interwoven its three songs in Music School, aptly modifying them to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience,” Biyyala shares.


Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed the film’s album, also recreated The Sound of Music songs — Do re mi, So long farewell, and Sixteen going on seventeen. The director says, “As we drew inspiration for our music from the legendary Broadway play, it involved a huge risk. I was scared of making the wrong choice. However, Ilaiyaraaja made the process simpler with his brilliance and experience.” In 1965, the Broadway musical was adapted into the Julie Andrews-led film of the same name.

