From 'Citadel- Honey Bunny' to Uorfi Javed's reality show, all the new titles announced by Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced its new titles for the coming year and it has something for everyone. Check out the complete list of series and movies set to come on the platform

Prime Video shows and movies

It's a big day for the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video as they have announced their entire slate of upcoming series and movies that will be exclusively available to stream on the platform. The slate promises a year filled with new stories, different genres, interesting pairings, and a lot more. Rest assured, there is something for everyone on the platform.

Here's the complete list of shows and movies that you can look forward to this year:

ORIGINAL SERIES

(Listed In Alphabetical Order)

1. Andhera (Hindi)

In the shadow of Mumbai's shimmering skyline, a sinister force hunts the living. In this visceral tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must take on this living darkness to avert impending doom.

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman

Creator: Gaurav Desai

Director: Raaghav Dar

Writers: Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Karan Anshuman, Chintan Sarda, Akshat Ghildial, and Karmanya Ahuja

Key Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri

2. Arabia Kadali (Telugu)

A fictional suspense drama series that revolves around a group of fishermen from rival villages who inadvertently trespass into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign jail.

Production Company: First Frame Entertainments Pvt Ltd

Producers: Y. Rajeev Reddy and J Saibabu

Creative Producer: Krish Jagarlamudi

Writers: Krish Jagarlamudi, Dr. Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Surya Kumar, and Sunil D

Key Cast: Satya Dev, Anandhi

3. Bandwaale (Hindi)

Mariam, a young poetess, finds herself trapped in a sleepy town where every young girl's future lies in wedlock. She hopes to find freedom by uploading her poetry on the internet with the help of her band of misfits - a brass band singer and a new age DJ

Production Company: OML Entertainment

Directors: Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari

Creators: Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire

Key Cast: Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Anupama Kumar

4. Call Me Bae (Hindi)

Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra

Director: Collin D'Cunha

Creator: Ishita Moitra

Writers: Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair

Key Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur

5. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi)

A riveting narrative that blends a gritty spy action thriller with a heart-warming romance against the backdrop of the vibrant tapestry of the ‘90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian edition of the global multiverse, Citadel.

Production Company: D2R films Production

Directors: Raj and DK

Writers: Raj and DK, Sita R. Menon

Key Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher

6. Daldal (Hindi)

Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart.

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment

Executive Producers: Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni

Director: Amrit Raj Gupta

Based on: Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija

Story: Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, and Priya Saggi

Screenplay: Sreekanth Agneeaswaran and Rohan D'Souza

Dialogues: Hussain Haidry

Key Cast: Bhumi Pednekar

7. Daring Partners (Hindi)

Two best-friends embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra

Creators: Nishant Nayak, Mithun Gangopadhyay

Director: Archit Kumar

Writers: Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora

Key Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Jaaved Jaaferi

8. Dil Dosti Dilemma (Hindi)

Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighborhood as a form of punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Amidst the struggles of a traditional setting, she learns new life lessons.

Production Company: 10 Years Younger Productions

Director: Debbie Rao

Creative Producers: Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava

Key Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Khush Jotwani, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor

9. Dupahiya (Hindi)

In a village that is on the cusp of celebrating 25 years of being crime-free, chaos ensues when a coveted motorbike gets stolen! With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding, and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike before it's too late.

Production Company: Bombay Film Cartel

Producers: Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani

Creators: Chirag Garg, Avinash Dwivedi, Salona Bains Joshi, and Shubh Shivdasani

Director: Sonam Nair

Writers: Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg

Key Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma

10. Follow Karlo Yaar (Hindi)

Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, is self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together.

Production Company: Sol Productions

Producers: Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes

Director: Sandeep Kukreja

Creative Director: Meghana Badola

Creative Consultant: Naomi Datta

Story Supervisor: Anisha Raisurana

Key Cast: Uorfi Javed

Project Consultant: Collective Artists Network

11. Gangs Kuruthi Punal (Tamil)

In this fictional period action drama, a tale of revenge fuels a bloody power struggle within the first organized gang of a port city. Replete with smugglers, dealers, pornographers, film stars, aristocrats, and politicians, this larger-than-life series weaves a gripping narrative of ambition, betrayal, and a relentless struggle for power.

Production Company: May6 Entertainment LLP

Creative Producer: Soundarya Rajinikanth

Director: Noah

Writers: Noah, Tamil Prabha, and Prabhu Kalidas

Key Cast: Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, and Easwari Rao

12. Gulkanda Tales (Hindi)

A unique and visually delightful satire set in the fictional land of Gulkanda.

Production Company: D2R Films Production

Created by: Raj and DK

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Writers: Mitesh Shah, Raj and DK, and Rahi Anil Barve

Key Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, and Patralekhaa

13. In Transit (Hindi)

'In Transit' is a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity, and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way.

Production Company: Tiger Baby Digital LLP

Creative Producer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Director: Ayesha Sood

14. Inspector Rishi (Tamil)

In this supernatural horror series, skeptical crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan investigates a string of peculiar murders intertwined with supernatural occurrences. As he unravels the mysteries, he confronts both the chilling crimes and his own inner turmoil.

Production Company: Make Believe Productions

Writer, Director, and Creative Producer: Nandhini JS

Producer: Shukdev Lahiri

Executive Producer: Jithin Thorai

Key Cast: Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel

15. Khauf (Hindi)

A young woman moves into a hostel room in Delhi, unaware of its dark history of violence and hidden secrets. Grappling with the shadows of her troubled past, she finds herself entangled in a struggle against unexplained forces that manifest both within the confines of the room and outside.

Production Company: Matchbox Shots

Producers: Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil

Creator: Smita Singh

Directors: Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan

Writer: Smita Singh

Key Cast: Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla

16. Matka King (Hindi)

In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, which takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

Production Company: Roy Kapur Films

Produced By: Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagaraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Writers: Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule

Key Cast: Vijay Varma

17. Ma Kasum (Hindi)

A 19-year-old math genius' ultimate quest is to create an algorithm to find the ‘perfect match’ for his vivacious single mother. Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realize that nothing in life is absolute - when it comes to human relationships, every equation is a ‘work-in-progress’.

Production Company: Eunoia Films

Creative Producer and Producer: Babita Ashiwal

Executive Producers: Ruchir Joshi and Babita Ashiwal

Created By: Samir Kohli, Prasad Kadam, and Vinay Joshi

Director: Nicholas Kharkongor

Writers: Vinay Choudary, Neha Sharma, Nicholas Kharkongor, Ravinder Randhawa, Sumrit Shahi, Akanksha Seda, and Prasad Kadam

Additional Writer: Samir Kohli

Key Cast: Mona Singh, Angira Dhar, Mihir Ahuja, and Ranveer Brar

18. Rangeen (Hindi)

Confronted with an uncomfortable truth about his marriage, a middle-aged husband takes an unusual path, forcing him to re-evaluate his ideas of manhood and morality.

Production Company: Kabir Khan Entertainment LLP

Producer: Rajan Kapoor

Creative Producer: Kabir Khan

Creators: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Directors: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua

Writers: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Key Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajashri Deshpande, and Taaruk Raina

19. Sivarapalli (Panchayat Telugu)

Sivarapalli follows the life of an average urban engineering graduate who takes up the job of a Village Panchayat Secretary as he fails to get any other job as all his friends are going to the USA.

Production Company: The Viral Fever

Producer: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh, Pandey, Vijay Koshy

Writer: Shanmukha Prashanth

20. Snakes and Ladders (Tamil)

Four reckless kids, while trying to cover up an accident, find themselves caught in dangerous situations - chased by cops, dim-witted thugs, and their own bad choices.

Production Company: A Stone Bench Production

Creative Producer: Karthik Subbaraj

Director: Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan, and Kamala Alchemis

Creators: Kamala Alchemis, Dhivakar Kamal

Key Cast: Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar Surya, Kumar Tharun, and Sasha Bharen

21. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (Panchayat Tamil)

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is a Comedy-Drama that follows the life of an urban engineering graduate who takes up the job of secretary in a village panchayat due to a lack of job options.

Production Company: The Viral Fever

Producer: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh, Pandey, Vijay Koshy

Director: Naga

Cast: Abishek Kumar, Chetan, Devadharshini Chetan, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj

Writer: Bala Kumaran

22. The Great Indian Code (Hindi)

The story of a bunch of humble and visionary middle-class engineers led by a meek looking gentleman in the eighties to create a company that led the biggest wealth generating industry India had ever seen: the IT industry. Set against the backdrop of 70s-90s when the nation was gripped by poor governance, poverty, and a dependence on foreign charity for wealth and infrastructure, this story follows the middle-class heroes who, holding onto their values, fought against the time, traditions, and technological backwardness to create a software revolution.

Production Company: The Viral Fever

Producer: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey, and Vijay Koshy

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Shubham Sharma

23. The Rana Connection (Telugu)

An exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema.

Production Company: Spirit Media Pvt Ltd

Producers: Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri

Key Cast: Rana Daggubati

24. The Revolutionaries (Hindi)

The story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was crucial to ending the British Raj. This is the story of their lives, sacrifices, and undying love for their country.

Production Company: Emmay Entertainment

Producers: Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani

Created for Television by Nikkhil Advani

An adaptation of the book The Revolutionaries, written by Sanjeev Sanyal

25. The Tribe (Hindi)

Young, unafraid, and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in... Los Angeles! Are they fearless or just foolish?

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig

Creator: Aneesha Baig

Director: Omkar Potdar

Creative Producers: Manu Maharshi and Naomi Datta

Key Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri

26. Waack Girls (Hindi)

Six Kolkata girls create Waack Girls, a dance group in a city unfamiliar with waacking. Led by Ishani, an expert waacker and managed by Lopa, this lighthearted story is filled with music, dance, comedy, and drama.

Production Companies: Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions

Creator and Director: Sooni Taraporevala

Writers: Sooni Taraporevala, Iyanah Bativala, and Ronny Sen

Key Cast: Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Barun Chanda, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, and Achintya Bose

27. Ziddi Girls (Hindi)

Whether they like it or not, the lives of 5 self-absorbed, couldn’t-care-less Gen Z freshers are about to change as they enter the illustrious corridors of Matilda House College. Deep friendships form over a year of mistakes, heartbreaks, and self-discovery, forcing them out of their comfort zones as they put themselves between their college and the forces that threaten it.

Production Company: Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

Creator: Rangita Pritish Nandy

Co - Creator: Ishita Pritish Nandy

Directors: Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, and Vasant Nath

Writers: Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma

Key Cast: Simran, Revathy, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Ayushi Rawat, Zaina Ali, and Umang Bhadana

RETURNING SERIES

1. Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Hindi)

As Radhe and Tamanna, former lovers and bandmates, find themselves pitted against each other in a nationwide band competition, their tumultuous relationship intersects like pieces on a chessboard. Who will declare checkmate first?

Production Company: Leo Media Collective Private Limited

Created By: Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari

Co-Producer: Dimple Mathias

Director: Anand Tiwari

Writers: Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi, and Anand Tiwari

Key Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chadha, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar.

2. Mirzapur Season 3 (Hindi)

Guddu and Golu are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they pass the baptism of fire, or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever?

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, and Gurmmeet Singh

Directors: Gurmmeet Singh, Anand Iyer

Season developed by: Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan

Writers: Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh, and Vijay Narayan Verma

Key Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi Chadha

3. Paatal Lok Season 2 (Hindi)

Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy.

Production Company: Clean Slate Filmz

Produced by: Karnesh Sharma

Executive Producer: Sudip Sharma

Director: Avinash Arun Dhaware

Writers: Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamal Sen, and Rahul Kanojia

Key Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora

4. Panchayat Season 3 (Hindi)

As the Panchayat elections approach, both Pradhan and Bhushan camps engage in a fierce battle to uplift their public image. Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity.

Production Company: The Viral Fever

Production Company: The Viral Fever

Producer: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh, Pandey, Vijay Koshy

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Chandan Kumar

5. Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 (Tamil)

Small Town Big Crime! When a senior activist lawyer, Chellappa, who defended Nandini, is found murdered, Sakkarai is called in to help the family. Set against the backdrop of the massive Ashtakaali Festival in the small town of Kaalipattanam, the case unravels deeds from the past that cast long shadows on the present.

Production Company: Wallwatcher Films

Creators: Pushkar & Gayatri

Directors: Bramma & Sarjun

Writers: Pushkar Gayatri

Key Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, and Samyuktha Vishwanathan

ORIGINAL MOVIES

1. Ae Watan Mere Watan (Hindi)

A thriller drama inspired by true events; the film chronicles a college girl's transformation into a fearless freedom fighter amidst the tumult of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra

Director: Kannan Iyer

Writer: Darab Farooqui

Key Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Varma, Sachin Khedekar, and Sparsh Srivastava

2. Be Happy (Hindi)

A poignant tale that unfolds the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfill his daughter’s dreams and find true happiness.

Production Company: Remo D'Souza Entertainment

Producer: Lizelle Remo D'Souza

Director: Remo D'Souza

Writers: Remo D’Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, and Chirag Garg

Key Cast: Abhishek A Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever

3. Cheekati Lo (Telugu)

A gripping investigative crime thriller that follows the relentless journey of a determined young woman as she unravels the disturbing truth behind a serial rapist.

Production Company: Suresh Production Pvt Ltd

Producer: Suresh Babu

Writer: Chandra Pemmaraju

4. Chhorii 2 (Hindi)

Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from being sacrificed by an evil cult to satisfy Pradhan Ji, their resident leader, while fighting societal superstitions and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her.

Production Companies: T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis

Director: Vishal Furia

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan

Story and screenplay by: Vishal Furia and Ajit Jagtap

Dialogues by: Divya Prakash Dubey

5. Subedaar (Hindi)

In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

Producers: Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor

Director: Suresh Triveni

Writers: Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar

Key Cast: Anil Kapoor

6. Supermen of Malegaon (Hindi)

Supermen of Malegaon follows the journey of an aspiring filmmaker as he bands together his group of friends to make a film for his small town of Malegaon. A heartwarming tale that beautifully captures the essence of friendship and the transformative power of filmmaking.

Production Company: Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Reema Kagti

Writers: Varun Grover and Reema Kagti

Key Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora

7. The Mehta Boys (Hindi)

A father and son, at odds with each other, find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The Mehta Boys follow their tumultuous journey and offer a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

Production Companies: Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP

Producers: Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Boman Irani

Director: Boman Irani

Writers: Alex Dinelaris and Boman Irani

Key Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary

8. Uppu Kappu Rambu (Telugu)

In this satirical comedy, a fictional village faces an extraordinary crisis as the cemetery runs out of space. Uproarious chaos ensues as the community rallies together, finding inventive solutions to overcome this unusual predicament.

Production Company: Ellanar films

Producer: Radhika Lavu

Director: Ani I.V Sasi

Writer: Vasanth Muralikrishna Maringanti

Key Cast: Suhas Pagolu and Keerthy Suresh

LICENSED MOVIES

1. Agni (Hindi)

In a city engulfed by a mysterious surge in fires, Vithal, a courageous fireman, and his brother-in-law, Samit, a hotshot policeman, begrudgingly join forces to unravel the escalating crisis. As they battle their own differences and a race against time, they must reconcile personal conflicts to crack the case and protect Mumbai from impending disaster.

Production Company: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, Kabir Shah

Writer: Rahul Dholakia

2. Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues (Hindi)

Ashwatthama, the saga continues... The film delves into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

Production Company: Pooja Entertainment Limited

Producers: Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh

Director: Sachin B Ravi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor

3. Baaghi 4 (Hindi)

The ‘Baaghi’ franchise is known for its high-octane action sequences and intense storylines. The franchise has garnered a significant fan following for its adrenaline-pumping action and charismatic leads. Each installment features a new storyline while retaining the core elements of action, romance, and drama. The success of the franchise has cemented its status as one of Bollywood's leading action film series, with audiences eagerly anticipating future installments. The makers now bring to you Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff.

Production Company: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Cast: Tiger Shroff

Story By: Sajid Nadiadwala

4. Badnewz (Hindi)

A rib-tickling comedy

Production Company: Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective

Producer: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari

Director: Anand Tiwari

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk

Writers: Tarun Dudeja and Ishita Moitra

5. Chandu Champion (Hindi)

This is an unbelievable tale of a man who faced one adversary after another with an undying spirit. His unwavering zeal and never give up attitude led to India’s first individual gold medal in any form of the Olympics. This is the story of Chandu Champion!

Production Companies: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Kartik Aaryan

Writers: Kabir Khan, Sumit Arora

6. Don 3 (Hindi)

Production Company: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani

Writers: Farhan Akhtar and Pushkar-Gayatri

7. Family Star (Telugu)

Family Star is an aspiring and realistic story about the highs and lows of family relationships in a typical Indian middle-class family. The story travels through the life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues with various members of his family and his love interest. How he navigates through them, achieves success and still roots for his love interest forms the crux of the story

Production Company: Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Producers: Dil Raju and Shirish

Director: Parashuram

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur

Writer: Parashuram

8. Game Changer (Telugu)

Game Changer is a high voltage action movie based on an honest IAS officer’s fight against a corrupt political system through fair and transparent elections. The movie has strong social messaging on good governance that resonates with common person in India

Production Company: Sri Venkateshwara Creations and Zee Studios

Producer: Dil Raju, Shirish and Zee Studios

Director: Shankar

Cast: Ramcharan, Kiara Advani, and S.J. Suryah

Writers: Sai Madhav Burra, S. Shankar, and Karthik Subbaraj

9. Ghaati (Telugu)

Ghaati is the story of an empowered woman who gets entangled in the weed trade due to circumstances. How she fights against the drug lords to create better life for her villagers forms the crux of the story

Production Company: UV Creations/First Frame Entertainments

Producers: Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Rajiv Reddy

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Cast: Anushka Shetty

Writers: Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Krish Jagarlamudi, and Burra sai Madhav

10. Ground Zero (Hindi)

After the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001, BSF 2nd in Command Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey embarks on a 2 yearlong investigation leading to the encounter of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief and mastermind behind the attack- Ghazi Baba, enabling India’s most successful counter-terrorism operation in history.

Production Company: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Zoya Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh, and Lalit Prabhakar

Writers: Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava

11. Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu)

HHVM is the tale of revolutionary Veera Mallu, who was the first Indian to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. The large-scale historical drama walks through the early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chooses to raise revolution against the ghastly actions of the army generals in the Mughal empire.

Production Company: Mega Surya Productions

Producer: A.M. Rathnam

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Bobby Deol

Music: MM Keeravani

DOP: Gnana Shekhar V S

12. Housefull 5 (Hindi)

The ‘Housefull’ series is one of the most loved Indian comedy film franchises created by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Each installment features an ensemble cast of talented actors who bring their comic skills to the forefront. For the first time ever in India, a movie franchise is bringing the 5th installment.

Introducing Housefull 5, with 5 times the laughter, 5 times the madness, and 5 times more confusion! Fans appreciate the franchise for its light-hearted entertainment and ability to deliver laughs. The franchise's success has solidified its place in Indian cinema as a beloved comedy series.

Production Company: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Story By: Sajid Nadiadwala

Writers: Tarun Mansukhani and Farhad Samji

13. Ikkis (Hindi)

A Biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, who is the most highly decorated hero of the 1971 War

Production Company: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd.

Producers: Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat

14. Kanguva (Tamil)

A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude and fulfillment.

Production Company: Studio Green

Producer: K.E. Gnanavelraja

Director: 'Siruthai' Siva

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu and others

Writers: 'Siruthai' Siva, Adi Narayana, and Madhan Karky

15. Kantara - A Legend Chapter 1 (Kannada)

There is no calamity greater than lavish desires. Such a calamity caused by a petty king ignites a rage in the heart of God's chosen tribal leader.

Production Company: Hombale Films LLP

Producer: Vijay Kiragandur

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty

Writer: Rishab Shetty

16. Madgaon Express (Hindi)

A caper comedy about three friends chasing their childhood dream trip to Goa, only to find it turning into an unexpected nightmare.

Production Company: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Cast: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam

Writer: Kunal Kemmu

17. Om Bhim Bush (Telugu)

‘Om Bhim Bush’ follows the thrilling journey of three young adventurers who find themselves embroiled in an unexpected treasure hunt. How they travel together and solve the treasure hunt forms the crux of the story

Production Company: V Celluloid

Producers: Sunil Balusu and Vamshi Krishna Reddy

Director: Sree Harsha Konuganti

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna

Writer: Sree Harsha Konuganti

18. Rayaan (Tamil)

Production Company: Sun Pictures

Producer: SUN TV Network Limited

Director: Dhanush

Cast: Dhanush, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Writer: Dhanush

Music: AR Rahman

19. Sanki (Hindi)

After the success of Tadap, Sajid Nadiadwala presents Ahan Shetty & Pooja Hedge in Sanki.

They are here to tell you a story of a young man whose life takes a dramatic turn after a pivotal event. As he delves into a quest for justice, he finds himself entangled in a suspenseful tale of action and mystery, filled with unexpected twists. Along the way, he encounters a mysterious girl whose presence adds emotional depth to his journey.

Prepare for an exhilarating journey filled with electrifying action and heart-pounding romance, as a thrilling roller coaster ride awaits you!

Production Company: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Director: Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah

Cast: Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde

Story By: Sajid Nadiadwala

Writer: Rajat Aroraa

20. Shoojit Sircar’s Next (Hindi)

Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of ‘The American Dream’, it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter.

Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life’s surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one. This heartwarming tale is a ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday, ordinary chaos.

Production Companies: Rising Sun Films Pvt. Ltd and Kino Works LLP

Producers: Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani

21. Singham Again (Hindi)

Production Companies: Rohit Shetty Picturez, Jio Studios, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Cinergy

Producer: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Jyoti Deshpande

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor

22. Stree 2 (Hindi)

In this sequel to the blockbuster film Stree, we revisit the small town of Chanderi years after the events of 'Stree', and we find that the town is being preyed on by a new threat. It falls to our ragtag group of friends, Vicky and company, to save the town once again.

Production Companies: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. and Jio Studios

Producers: Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khuranna

Writer: Niren Bhatt

23. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Hindi)

Aryan is not able to find a perfect life partner. He meets a perfect girl, Sifra, during an official assignment in the US and falls in love with her only to discover later that it's an impossible love story.

Production Companies: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. and Jio Studios

Producers: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar

Directors: Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia

Writers: Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah

24. Thammudu (Telugu)

Thammudu is the emotional story of a brother who goes to any extent to safeguard his sister from multiple challenges in her life. The story presents the beautiful bonding between siblings and how they overcome misunderstandings to continue their relationship.

Production Company: Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Producer: Dil Raju

Director: Venu Sriram

Cast: Nithiin, Sapthami, and Laya

Writer: Venu Sriram

25. Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Telugu)

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an entertaining action drama about an honest cop against corruption in the system. The story revolves around the innovative ways employed by a local cop to arrest corrupt officials and, at the same time, safeguard his family from them.

Production Company: Mythri Movie Makers

Producers: Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni

Director: Harish Shankar

Cast: Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela

Writers: Mithun Chaitanya, Dasaradh, and Harish Shankar

26. Vaa Vaathiyaar (Tamil)

A fanatic fan of legendary actor MGR raises his grandson like a reincarnation of MGR. But does he grow like MGR? What happens when he grows differently, which is in conflict with the ideals of his grandfather?

Production Company: Studio Green

Producer: K.E. Gnanavelraja

Director: Nalan Kumarasamy

Cast: Karthi, Sathyaraj, Raj Kiran, Krithi Shetty, Karunakaran and others

Writer: Nalan Kumarasamy

Music: Santhosh Narayanan

27. Women of My Billion (Hindi)

Women of My Billion tells the heart-wrenching and heart-warming story of the struggles, dreams, rights, and fight against all forms of violence that unite women in today's India. The film follows Srishti's journey of 3800 km over 240 days, from Kanyakumari in South India to Kashmir in the North. This is particularly relevant in the current climate, as the crisis it highlights has only been exacerbated since the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the lens of the UN SDG Changemaker Award winner and activist, we gain a unique perspective on the group that deserves to be respected, empowered, and protected.

Production Companies: Awedacious Originals in association with Purple Pebble Pictures

Producers: Apoorva Bakshi and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Director: Ajitesh Sharma

Cast: Srishti Bakshi, Neha Rai, Pragya Prasun, and Sangeeta Tiwari

28. Yodha (Hindi)

After failing at an important mission - years later, the system is shocked to find Arun on board in very mysterious circumstances on a hijacked flight. All evidence points towards Arun being on a mission for revenge against the system that snatched everything away from him. Is Arun a traitor, or is he the patriot that his father wished to be? It all unfolds in a high-octane action-packed thriller - 15,000 feet in the sky.

Production Companies: Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment

Producers: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan

Directors: Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani

Writer: Sagar Ambre

29. Yudhra (Hindi)

Production Company: Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla

Writers: Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan