Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Ranveer Singh to Dia Mirza, Bollywood celebs mourn KK's untimely demise

From Ranveer Singh to Dia Mirza, Bollywood celebs mourn KK's untimely demise

Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and posted a story of the last singer with a broken-heart emoticon

From Ranveer Singh to Dia Mirza, Bollywood celebs mourn KK's untimely demise

Ranveer Singh and Dia Mirza. Pics/Yogen Shah


Bollywood singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath's death on Tuesday, has left his fans shattered and the entertainment industry under shock. From Ranveer Singh to Akshay Kumar, several Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock and their condolences on social media over the singer's untimely demise.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."





Show full article

Singer KK Akshay Kumar karan johar dia mirza ranveer singh sidharth malhotra ajay devgn sara ali khan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK