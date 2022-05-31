From Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan: Meet celebrities who will perform at IIFA 2022

Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are expected to set the stage on fire with their performances on June 4 during the main awards evening

Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will have the biggest stars from Bollywood walk the red carpet and entertain the audience at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are expected to set the stage on fire with their performances on June 4 during the main awards evening.

On the other hand, a pre-awards gala will see singers and musicians including Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Asees Kaur flaunt their musical skills.

