Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan: Meet celebrities who will perform at IIFA 2022

From Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan: Meet celebrities who will perform at IIFA 2022

Updated on: 31 May,2022 11:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are expected to set the stage on fire with their performances on June 4 during the main awards evening

From Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan: Meet celebrities who will perform at IIFA 2022

Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah


The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will have the biggest stars from Bollywood walk the red carpet and entertain the audience at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are expected to set the stage on fire with their performances on June 4 during the main awards evening.




On the other hand, a pre-awards gala will see singers and musicians including Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Asees Kaur flaunt their musical skills.


Show full article

shahid kapoor kartik aaryan sara ali khan Ananya Panday divya khosla kumar nora fatehi bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK