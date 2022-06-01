Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal, Indian music industry mourns demise of singer KK

From Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal, Indian music industry mourns demise of singer KK

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Kolkata
ANI |

Top

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening

From Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal, Indian music industry mourns demise of singer KK

Krishnakumar Kunnath. Pic/PTI


Several celebrities from the Indian music industry paid heartfelt tributes to Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, after the demise of the popular playback singer.

Popular singer and a Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and wrote, "KK mere bhai, not done." Notably, the popular Bollywood song 'Mehki Hawaon Mein' was sung both by KK and Sonu Nigam.




Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is a recipient of four National Film Awards, tweeted, "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."


Show full article

bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK