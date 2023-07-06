Gadar 2: Anil Sharma responds to Ameesha Patel's allegations of mismanagement on set

Prior to the anticipated release of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel, who is set to reprise her role as Sakina, recently levied allegations against the film's producer and director, Anil Sharma. She accused Anil Sharma Productions of gross mismanagement on set and claimed that both the cast and crew were neglected and left unpaid.

With unwavering resolve, Anil Sharma refuted the allegations and surprisingly extended gratitude to the actress for inadvertently elevating his production house's prominence. He expressed, "What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous. ”The producer went on to express his excitement about the heightened attention his production house had garnered in recent days. Just a few days ago, Ameesha Patel took to social media to call out the director and producer of Gadar 2, as well as their production team, for what she deemed as severe mismanagement on set. Additionally, she publicly acknowledged Zee Studios for stepping in and effectively resolving the situation in a timely manner.

During the ordeal, the actress disclosed that several team members had not received their rightful dues, and it was Zee Studios that had intervened to settle their pending payments. Ameesha alleged that the cast and crew found themselves in a state of disarray due to the production house's inability to provide transportation punctually.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Gadar 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on August 11. Serving as a sequel to the sensational 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the movie stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol reprising their leading roles. Alongside them, the cast of Gadar 2 also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Luv Sinha. As the release date draws near, fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of this much-awaited cinematic offering.