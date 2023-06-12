Gadar 2: Sunny Deol as Tara Singh is back; watch teaser

The teaser of 'Gadar 2' gives a glimpse into the world of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). The film continues from where the first part ended

Days after the re-release of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar' in theatres, the makers have dropped the teaser of 'Gadar 2'. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film brings back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's beloved characters. '

'Gadar 2' carries forward the story where the makers left it in part 1. The teaser begins with introducing viewers to 1971, Lahore. A woman is heard saying that he is the son-in-law of Pakistan and one should give him a grand welcome or else he will take over Lahore claiming it as his Dowry. We get to see a strong side of Sunny Deol as well as his vulnerable side in the minute long teaser. "Tara Singh is back,' says the teaser of the much awaited film.

The film, which told the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife, clashed at the box-office with the Oscar nominated film 'Lagaan'. This time around, 'Gadar 2' will face a clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

Director Anil Sharma said, “The teaser of Gadar 2 was to hint to the audiences that Tara, Sakeena and Jeete are back to win hearts once again, we thought it was the best way to thank our fans for keeping the legacy of the film alive in their hearts, even after 22 years.”

Actor Sunny Deol expressed, “ Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”

Adding to this actress Ameesha Patel said, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again.”

'Gadar 2', directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Gaurav Chopra, Anil George, Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma and Mir Sarwar.