Gajraj Rao tests new waters

Rao confirms he’s venturing into direction of a film with elements of humour

Gajraj Rao

After earning acclaim for his roles in films like Badhaai Ho and Maja Maa, Gajraj Rao is set to test his skills as a director. “I’m currently working on two scripts. There is so much content available for the audience right now that making something new and interesting is a challenge. I should be able to finalise the screenplay by mid-2023 to begin shooting by the end of the year. If all goes well, I should be able to release it in 2024,” says the actor-director.

Of interest to him are slice-of-life films, real-life stories, and humourous movies. “So, the scripts I’m working on will be relatable to the audience, and will also have a good dose of comedy.” Prod him on the desire to take on a new role when he has been flourishing as an actor, and he says, “One of the things the pandemic taught us is to not have rigid opinions. Whatever comes our way, we must learn to [accept it]. Now, I’m shooting Satyaprem Ki Katha. Since I am aware of my shooting schedule, I plan my ad film shoots on the days I am not working.”

