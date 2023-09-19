Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan bring home Ganpati, loves the togetherness of festival

Updated on: 19 September,2023 09:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Actor Aayush Sharma, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Ruslaan’, celebrated the Ganpati festival in Mumbai as he brought home the Ganpati idol, decorating the house to usher in the auspicious festival and celebrating it with his wife and two children

Actor Aayush Sharma, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Ruslaan’, celebrated the Ganpati festival in Mumbai as he brought home the Ganpati idol, decorating the house to usher in the auspicious festival and celebrating it with his wife Arpita Khan and two children.


Talking about the festivities in the house this year, Aayush said that Ganpati is an integral festival for Maharashtra but he feels happy knowing that how the festival over the years has stretched to outside of Maharashtra.


He said: “I love celebrating the festival, bringing home the idol and offering prayers along with my wife and kids. My wife and children look forward to this annual puja and participate with devotion and enthusiasm.


“I love the modaks and all the yummy delicacies which are prepared for the puja. I invite my friends and family home. I enjoy the fact that everyone comes home and there is a sense of togetherness.”

He further mentioned: “Though many of our friends and family live in Mumbai, it’s an occasion where family travels from different cities to join us during the festivities. During the festival, the city wears a colourful look and people throng the Ganpati pandals in hordes to offer their prayers. This festival is close to my heart and I love everything about it.”

With their home adorned with intricate decorations, aromatic flowers, and a beautifully bedecked idol of Lord Ganesha, Aayush, his wife and his children actively participate in the rituals and the prayers, creating an atmosphere that's both spiritually enriching and joyous for all of them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

