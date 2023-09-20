Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's grand Ganpati Puja at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai

Pic/Yogen Shah

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attend Ambanis' Ganpati Puja

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand Ganpati Puja at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. Tinsel town stars along with political and sports personalities sought blessings of Bappa. Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others stepped out in their fashionable best.

Ananya Panday was at the Ganesh Puja. The actress looked stunning in a red mirror and cutdana saree and blouse set. She paired a choker and statement earrings with her outfit. She opted for straightened hair and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur was also present. The actor was dressed in a pastel-coloured kurta and white pyjama.

Recently, Ananya and Aditya were spotted exiting Vikramaditya Motwane's production house office on Monday. While they weren't clicked together, he came out first and she followed a couple of moments later.

Workwise, she has been signed for Zoya Akhtar-produced Kho Gaye Hum Kaha co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. The film is directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh. Apart from that, she is headlining Vikramaditya Motwane's Control. Ananya is making her web series debut with Dharma Productions' Call Me Bae. The show will be about a billionaire fashionista Bae, who is shunned by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy.

Aditya was last seen in The Night Manager: Part Two with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's Metro.... In Dino.

Rumours of Ananya and Aditya's relationship surfaced for the first time in July 2022. At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, they posed together for the first time. Ananya and Aditya also turned showstoppers for Manish during the Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year. Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. His name was often mentioned on Koffee With Karan 7 when she appeared as a guest with Vijay Deverakonda. The actors have been extending support to each other by being a part of special screenings of their projects.