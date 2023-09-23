Saira Banu pays a visit to a Ganpati pandal in Bandra

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Saira Banu seeks blessings of Bappa at Ganpati pandal in Bandra x 00:00

Veteran actress Saira Banu recently shared her delightful experience of visiting the Bandra Ganpati Pandal. The legendary actress took to Instagram to express her joy and appreciation for the grand celebration of Ganesh Utsav, a festival deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of Mumbai.

Saira Banu's excursion to the Bandra Ganpati Pandal was a memorable one, made even more special by the company of her nephew, Rehan Ahmed, BJP Vice President of the Bandra Assembly. At the pandal, they had the privilege of meeting Mr. Ashish Shelar, the Honourable President of the Bandra Assembly, whose meticulous arrangements had transformed the pandal into a grand spectacle. The presence of Mr. Mangesh Kunte, a senior Trustee of Siddhi Vinayak Temple, added an extra layer of sanctity and reverence to the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Describing her experience, Saira Banu said, "Yesterday, I departed from the confines of my bungalow to pay a visit to the Bandra Ganpati Pandal in the company of my nephew, Rehan Ahmed, BJP Vice President Bandra Assembly, and at the grand pandal we met @advocateashishshelar Mr. Ashish Shelar, Honourable President of Bandra Assembly who beautifully and impeccably arranged this grand pandal. We were also graced by the presence of Mr. Mangesh Kunte senior Trustee of Siddhi Vinayak Temple. The experience was nothing short of enchanting! Furthermore, I was captivated by the resplendent beauty of Ganesh Utsav, a festival that reflects the cherished traditions and values of our marvellous city. I extend my heartfelt wishes to one and all for a most jubilant Ganesh Mahotsav. May we collectively endeavor to enrich this grand celebration year after year. Happy Ganesh Mahotsav!"

In her Instagram post, she shared her heartfelt wishes for a joyous Ganesh Mahotsav, extending those wishes to everyone. She called upon all to join in the collective effort to enrich this grand celebration year after year, ensuring that the spirit and essence of Ganesh Utsav continue to flourish.

Ganesh Mahotsav, celebrating the beloved elephant-headed deity Ganesha, holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars and devotees worldwide. It's a time of unity, faith, and celebration, where communities come together to honor Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings.