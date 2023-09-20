Salman Khan shared a video from sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Instagram

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan performs aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita's residence x 00:00

Salman Khan and his family have been hosting Lord Ganpati at their residence during Ganesh Chaturthi for the longest time. The celebration shifted to the superstar's sister Arpita Khan Sharma a couple of years ago. She and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, kept their annual tradition alive and welcomed the Lord of Wisdom with enthusiasm.

On Tuesday, Arpita hosted her industry friends at her residence and celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Khans were present to perform aarti. Salman shared a video from the puja. In the clip, he can be seen carrying his niece, Ayat Sharma, in his arms. The superstar performed aarti with her by his side.

His caption read, "Ganpati Bappa Morya (sic)." The video also featured Salman's parents, Salma and Salim Khan, along with his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Arpita shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram and wrote, "I am grateful & thankful everyday, for the best blessings you have ever given me." Sharing pictures with Aayush, she wrote, "Me & Mine. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! (sic)."

Arpita welcomed Ganpati home on Tuesday with her mother Salma and sister Alvira. Mrs Khan was seen performing puja of the idol before welcoming Ganpati home.

Salman, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira and Arpita's mother, Salma, was Sushila Charak before marriage. She's a Maharashtrian by birth. Reportedly, she started the tradition of hosting Ganpati at the Khans' residence.

Workwise, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which released on Eid this year. His next release will be YRF's Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. It will release on Diwali.

Reportedly, Salman has collaborated with Karan Johar and director Vishnuvardhan for a film. As per reports, he is currently preparing to play the role of a paramilitary officer. As per Pinkvilla's latest report, the yet-to-be-titled project will go on floors in November this year. A source close to the development informed the portal, "Salman plays a paramilitary officer in Vishnuvardhan’s next film and has already gotten into the prep mode for the film. He will be sporting a certain look in the film, which also requires him to lose some weight, and it is all work in progress at the moment."