Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan's Don to Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath, films that captured the festival in its glory and grandeur

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Don to Agneepath, films that showcased the festival on big screen magically

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The divine chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' are about to fill the air with positivity as Ganesh Chaturthi is just an eye's blink away. Mumbai gears up to welcome the Lord of Wisdom to their homes with joy, enthusiasm and devotion. Ganeshotsav is an 11-day celebration and Maharashtra celebrates it with grandeur. Over the years, the Mumbai-based film industry- Bollywood- has captured the magnificence of the festival in films.

Hindi films have incorporated the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi almost perfectly through aartis, dance sequences, dramatic subplots and more. As we near the festival, let's revisit the movies that brought the right flavour of the celebration to the silver screen. Be it Agneepath's grand aarti or Shah Rukh Khan's energetic dance in Don, we've loved watching these sequences on the big screen.

Vaastav (1999)

Vaastav, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, was about a Mumbai-based mafia. It highlighted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at a Maharashtrian household. The song Shendoor Laal Chadhayo played on the last day of the festivity when the family of a suspected mobster united.

Don (2006)

Watching this Ganpati sequence in Don on the big screen was an unmatched experience. Shah Rukh Khan's character Vijay was introduced with a Ganpati track. Titled Morya Re, it is still a popular song during every Ganeshotsav. The song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge (2010)

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge was one of the finest examples of how beautifully and effectively the festival was captured. The plot revolved around the 10-day festival and the fun and joy it brings.

Shor In The City (2010)

Shor In The City played an important role in bringing to the fore the lesser-seen side of Mumbai in Bollywood. Through various subplots, the story of the film developed and Ganesh Chaturthi was one of the key highlights.

Agneepath (2012)

Can anyone forget the powerful Ganesh aarti, Deva Shree Ganesha, from Agneepath? Sung by Ajay Gogavale, the entire sequence featured an impactful Hrithik Roshan. Amid tense drama, the song resonated with the audience differently.

ABCD (2013)

ABCD was one of the finest films made on dance in India. The film featured numerous jaw-dropping sequences but when the Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati) song played, there were goosebumps. It is still one of the most popular songs played during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.

Sarkar 3 (2017)

Amitabh Bachchan rendered a special Ganpati aarti for Sarkar 3. His powerful voice teamed with grand visuals and a sentiment of devotion made the sequence memorable and impactful.