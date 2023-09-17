Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty follows her tradition, brings lord Ganesha home

Following her tradition, this year too, Shilpa Shetty brings Ganpati Bappa to her house

Shilpa Shetty, the renowned Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast, is known for her annual celebration of Ganpat. This tradition holds a special place in her heart and in her family's lives. Every year, Shilpa, along with her family and friends, welcomes lord Ganesha into her home with a grandeur and enthusiasm that reflects her deep spiritual connection.

Following her tradition, this year too, the ‘Sukhee’ actress brings the idol of Ganesha to her house. In a picture, Shilpa can be seen wearing a stunning green suit paired with a pretty multicoloured dupatta as she takes the beautifully decorated Ganpati idol with her. The actress was accompanied by her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and their children.

As the paparazzi snapped Shilpa, she stopped and posed for them. The actress also revealed the face of her Ganpati murti to the camera. While she was dressed in traditional attire, Raj was wearing a hoodie and one of his stylish face masks.

Shilpa’s celebration typically includes elaborate decorations, traditional rituals, and heartfelt prayers. Shilpa is often seen in beautiful ethnic attire, leading the festivities with grace and elegance.

She shares glimpses of her Ganpati celebration on social media, inspiring her fans with her dedication to her faith and culture. Shilpa's commitment to preserving and cherishing these traditions showcases her love for Indian culture and her desire to pass down these rituals to the next generation.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film, Sukhee, will see her play a Punjabi housewife who has lost her sense of self in taking up the family’s responsibilities. She is reminded of her old, fun-loving personality when she reconnects with her friends during a college reunion. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film has a bunch of women at the fore, most prominently Shilpa, who plays the main character, and her bestie, played by Kusha Kapila.

Apart from this, the actress will make her web debut with Rohit Shetty’s spy thriller, Indian Police Force, alongside Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra. As per the reports, Shilpa was even injured while shooting an action sequence on the sets of the same.