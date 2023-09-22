Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: On Friday morning several celebrities were seen visiting the famous Lalbaugcha raja

Sunny Leone and Pooja Hegde

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Pooja Hegde visit Lalbaugcha raja x 00:00

Ganesh Chaturthi has put the city of Mumbai in a festive mood. several celebrities have been visiting the city's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings. On Friday, actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal to seek blessing from Lord Ganpati. The couple looked stunning wearing traditional attires. Sunny wore a lovely suit with a dupatta over her head, while Daniel opted for a kurta.

Earlier, she took to her Instagram handle to share Ganesh Chaturthi's wishes for her fans. She shared an adorable family pic and wrote in the caption, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!! May Lord Ganesha bless us all with good health and happiness. Love the Webers!! @dirrty99 Asher, Nisha, & Noah".

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On the work front, Sunny has been part of several movies including 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Ragini MMS 2', among others. Recently, she was seen in 'Kennedy', helmed by Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

A while later, Shilpa Shetty was also seen visiting the famous mandal with her mother, Sunanda Shetty. The actress' film'Sukhee' also hit the theatres today. On Thursday, the actress hosted a special screening of the film for members of the film industry. Rekha, Kartik Aaryan, Govinda, Pooja Hegde, and many others were seen at the movie screening.

On Friday afternoon, actress Pooja Hegde was also seen arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja for blessings. She was seen dressed in a bright orange anarkali suit with a pink duppatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on September 19 this year. This auspicious 10-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and will end on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.