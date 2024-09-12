Vicky Kaushal was the latest celebrity seen visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings. The actor was spotted barefoot, fully embracing the festive spirit

Vicky Kaushal (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vicky Kaushal walks barefoot to seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja x 00:00

Several Bollywood stars have been getting into the Ganpati celebrations with a lot of enthusiasm. Vicky Kaushal was the latest to join, visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings. The actor was spotted barefoot, fully embracing the festive spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vicky Kaushal arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja

On September 12, 2024, Vicky Kaushal was seen by the paparazzi as he arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja. Dressed in a light blue shirt and jeans, he walked barefoot through the large crowd. The actor prayed in front of Lord Ganesha's idol and received blessings.

Vicky Kaushal at Lalbaugcha Raja amid Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, the wait is finally over! The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Chhaava' recently unveiled the teaser of the film.

Vicky's fierce appearance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the teaser undoubtedly left the audience on the edge of their seat. In the clip, Vicky is seen riding a horse, dressed in battle armor. We can also see him fighting a sea of enemies single-handedly and emerging as a warrior. A powerful voiceover resonated in the background. Vicky said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji ko sher kehte hain, aur sher ke bacche ko Chhaava."

Laxman Utekar directed the historical drama 'Chhaava'. In May 2024, Vicky, after finishing shooting for the film, took to Instagram and penned down a note filled with gratitude. He wrote, "The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods put up a show today, immediately after we rolled our final shot."

"There's so much I wish to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... maybe in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love, and contentment is that... IT'S A WRAP!!!," he added.

Earlier, after wrapping up the film shoot, Rashmika took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the team.Thanking Laxman and Vicky for being excellent collaborators on set, Rashmika wrote, "@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise."

(With inputs from ANI)