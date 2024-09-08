Video of Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati visarjan has now surfaced on social media, and in the clips circulating online, the actress is seen with her husband Raj Kundra, her children, and her sister Shamita Shetty

In Pic: Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty & Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, on Saturday, welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home to mark the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress, who welcomes the idol for one and a half days, is now set to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa. A video of Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati visarjan has now surfaced on social media, and in the clips circulating online, the actress is seen with her husband Raj Kundra, her children, and her sister Shamita Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Ganpati Visarjan

In one video, Shilpa and Raj are seen dancing to desi beats of the dhol at the Ganpati visarjan at her bungalow in Juhu, Andheri (West), Mumbai. Another video shows her dancing with her sister, Shamita Shetty. For the Ganpati visarjan, Shilpa and Raj opted for coordinated yellow outfits with orange prints, while Shamita was seen in a green ethnic dress.

While reacting to the videos of Shilpa Shetty's Ganpati visarjan celebrations, fans started commenting on them. One wrote, "So beautiful, so elegant." "She is gorgeous, and her kids [heart emoji]," wrote another. A third fan shared, "Everyone is dancing very well today."

Shilpa Shetty welcomed Ganpati Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi

Shilpa Shetty had earlier posted a video of the aarti as they welcomed Bappa into their house. Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa shared an adorable video showing her performing the aarti with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha, as they celebrated the arrival of Ganpati Bappa.

Many celebrities were seen arriving at Shilpa's residence to join in the celebrations on Saturday morning. Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, was also seen outside the residence, joining her family in celebrating the joyful occasion.

All about Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honors Lord Ganesha as the "God of New Beginnings" and the "Remover of Obstacles," celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi were in full swing. Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colorful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colorful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.