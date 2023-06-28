Salman Khan receives a fresh threat from gangster Goldy Brar as the later says, "Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know"

Salman Khan receives fresh death threats from Goldy Brar (Pic- Salman Khan instagram)

Listen to this article Gangster Goldy Brar issues fresh threats against Salman Khan: "We will definitely kill him" x 00:00

Salman Khan has once again become the target of criminal Goldy Brar after he openly threatened the Bollywood star's life in an interview with India Today. In the interview, Brar also admitted to killing Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala.

Gold Brar openly threatened Salman Khan's life, telling India Today, "We will kill him, we will definitely kill him." Bhai saheb (Lawrence Bishnoi) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Like we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive. Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know," he further added.

Salman Khan has received multiple murder threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members, prompting an increase in his security and the issuance of a protective order and arm licence for self-defense.

For the uninitiated, the 'Dabbang' star was accused of hunting two blackbucks with co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre in 1998. He was sentenced to five years in prison but was later released on bail.

Lawrence Bishnoi made Salman Khan his target since the blackbuck is considered a sacred animal for the Bishnoi community, and hunting the blackbuck was seen as an affront to the community.

Honey Singh too recently received a death threat voice note from Brar and promptly went to the Delhi police headquarters to file a report. He admitted to receiving voice messages from certain international lines. Rakhi Sawant also claimed in April 2023 that she received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

To note, recently Salman Khan's father Salim Khan's security team discovered a threat letter outside their Mumbai house, where he goes for his morning exercise, in June 2022. According to the police, the letter stated, "Tera Moosawala bana denge," and a FIR was registered at the Bandra police station against an unknown person.