Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Rajpal Yadav: Gathered all my guts to shoot death sequence with King Cobra for Ram Gopal Varma's 'Jungle'

Updated on: 31 March,2023 11:54 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Rajpal Yadav is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Pet Parents 2'

Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Rajpal Yadav: Gathered all my guts to shoot death sequence with King Cobra for Ram Gopal Varma's 'Jungle'

Rajpal Yadav/Raj M Patil and Manjeet Thakur


Actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Pet Parents 2.' The actor revealed that he was scared of animals after suffering an unfortunate incident as a child. He recalled, "As a child, I had once been attacked by dogs. I ran for my life and was ultimately saved by a farmer. Since then my mind was filled with fear about animals."




The real challenge came when he had to shoot the death sequence of his character for Ram Gopal Varma's 'Jungle.' Being his debut film the actor knew this was his only chance to proved his acting chops on the big screen. Yadav said, "For the film 'Jungle' I had to shoot with a snake, that too King cobra. The caretakers don't remove their poison or break their teeth, they treat the snake like their own child. In the film my death takes place because of the snake. Since it was my first film I gathered all my guts and with the help of the action master I pulled off that scene. I vowed never to do it again."


Today the actor has gotten over his fear and is pet parent to his dog 'Buddy.' He said, "Every actor should observe animals and the qualities that they possess. Buddy is my teacher who has taught me all about emotions and spontaneity. He has taught me how to live carefree and not worry about the future. Animals are not dependant on any doctor, nature takes care of them and God is their doctor. No matter where you take them they are not dependant on anyone, just that they are moved by your emotions."

