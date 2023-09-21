Breaking News
Gautam Gambhir meets Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat, calls him 'king of hearts'

Updated on: 21 September,2023 02:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Gautam Gambhir who was a part of SRK's IPL team KKR visited the superstar at his Mumbai home recently

Gautam Gambhir meets Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat, calls him 'king of hearts'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir meets Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat, calls him 'king of hearts'
Shah Rukh Khan is the man of the moment after delivering the blockbuster 'Jawan' film.


He has been showered with praise from people from all walks of life. On Thursday, he received a shoutout from former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir.


Taking to Instagram, Gambhir shared a picture with SRK from his latest meeting with him. The image shows Gambhir and SRK twinning in black.


"He's not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect . So much to learn from u . Simply the best SRK @iamsrk," Gambhir wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55)

SRK and Gambhir's association goes back a long way back. Gautam represented the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011-17, which is owned by the Bollywood superstar. Both of the franchise's IPL wins in 2012 and 2014 came under Gambhir's captaincy.

Gambhir delivered with the bat in both seasons, especially in 2012 when he scored 590 runs in 17 matches. The cricketer-turned-politician is also KKR's all-time highest run-scorer. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

