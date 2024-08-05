Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Riteish Deshmukh drops hilarious video with baiko Genelia on her birthday says you have truly changed my life

Riteish Deshmukh drops hilarious video with 'baiko' Genelia on her birthday, says 'you have truly changed my life'

Updated on: 05 August,2024 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Riteish Deshmukh dropped a fun video edit featuring a glimpse from their wedding day to wish his 'baiko' Genelia Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot in 2012

Riteish Deshmukh drops hilarious video with 'baiko' Genelia on her birthday, says 'you have truly changed my life'

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Listen to this article
Riteish Deshmukh drops hilarious video with 'baiko' Genelia on her birthday, says 'you have truly changed my life'
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh turns 37 today. The actress who has worked across languages in India is most popularly known for her film 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' which marked Imran Khan's debut in the film industry. Today, as she celebrates her birthday, her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram feed to share a special wish for his 'baiko'. The couple is known for making hilarious reels for the gram and on her birthday too, Riteish edited a funny clip giving a glimpse into their before and after wedding situation.


He posted a video featuring his fun moments spent with Genelia. In the caption, he lauded Genelia for changing his life.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)


"Happy Birthday Baiko @geneliad - you have truly changed my life," he wrote.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Happy happy birthday," actor Bobby Deol commented.

"Favourite jodi," a social media user wrote.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. (ANI)

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Riteish revealed the golden rules that he swears by for blissful marriage with Genelia.

He said, "I think that eventually, every couple will figure their equilibrium in their relationship. I can only say what are the three things in my relationship on which I concentrate. I feel that in a relationship couple of things that are very important and prime most is respect. That respect should be there even when you are arguing. Because when you argue, there is a time when it slips. And then you start disrespecting. Once it comes, that crack, is always visible. So be very careful. It's like a broken plate, you stick it together. Even then, you see the crack. That's why do not lose respect. If you think that you are going to say something because of which things can be worse then be quiet. So one is respect. Second is the needs of your partner should be above your needs. It's not what you want. Her needs should be above yours. And have a sense of humour."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

genelia dsouza Riteish Deshmukh Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK