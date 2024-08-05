Riteish Deshmukh dropped a fun video edit featuring a glimpse from their wedding day to wish his 'baiko' Genelia Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot in 2012

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Listen to this article Riteish Deshmukh drops hilarious video with 'baiko' Genelia on her birthday, says 'you have truly changed my life' x 00:00

Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh turns 37 today. The actress who has worked across languages in India is most popularly known for her film 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' which marked Imran Khan's debut in the film industry. Today, as she celebrates her birthday, her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram feed to share a special wish for his 'baiko'. The couple is known for making hilarious reels for the gram and on her birthday too, Riteish edited a funny clip giving a glimpse into their before and after wedding situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He posted a video featuring his fun moments spent with Genelia. In the caption, he lauded Genelia for changing his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

"Happy Birthday Baiko @geneliad - you have truly changed my life," he wrote.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Happy happy birthday," actor Bobby Deol commented.

"Favourite jodi," a social media user wrote.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. (ANI)

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Riteish revealed the golden rules that he swears by for blissful marriage with Genelia.

He said, "I think that eventually, every couple will figure their equilibrium in their relationship. I can only say what are the three things in my relationship on which I concentrate. I feel that in a relationship couple of things that are very important and prime most is respect. That respect should be there even when you are arguing. Because when you argue, there is a time when it slips. And then you start disrespecting. Once it comes, that crack, is always visible. So be very careful. It's like a broken plate, you stick it together. Even then, you see the crack. That's why do not lose respect. If you think that you are going to say something because of which things can be worse then be quiet. So one is respect. Second is the needs of your partner should be above your needs. It's not what you want. Her needs should be above yours. And have a sense of humour."