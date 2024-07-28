Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Getting back to reality

Getting back to reality

Updated on: 29 July,2024 06:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Top

Having been cooped up at home when their last album released amid the pandemic, Glass Animals’s Dave Bayley says he’s happy to see “real-time responses” to the band’s latest work

Getting back to reality

Glass Animals’s Dave Bayley

Listen to this article
Getting back to reality
x
00:00

The last time that English rock band Glass Animals released an album was amid the pandemic. While composition may be one way to advance a career in music, frontman Dave Bayley says the group missed the chance to take their songs to a live audience and “experience the album”. This time around, however, things are different. “It’s nice to meet people and see their response to our new album in real time,” says Bayley, who presents I Love You So F**king Much with his band. 


“Releasing our last setlist during the pandemic felt dissociated. We were stuck at home while the album was out [being heard] by fans. With this album, I am trying to get back to reality. I spent so much time on the internet during the pandemic that with this release, I am trying to find human connections again.” 



For Beyley, India may be the country that wholeheartedly celebrated his track, Heat waves. The ample social media reels that were made against the song improved its reach. “I never expected it [to become so popular]. It is a personal and honest song. It feels like a secret has been let out. Seeing how many people it brought [joy] to means everything. I’ve seen many fusion reels, including a remix made with AR Rahman’s song. I’d love to do a collaboration at some point. I grew up spending a lot of time studying Indian music. It would be wicked to do something in that space.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK