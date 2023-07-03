Breaking News
'Gol Maal' actor Harish Magon passes away at 76

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Harish Magon did small roles in several movies. He is widely remembered for his role in Hrishikesh Mukerji's 1979 film 'Gol Maal' which starred Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt and Bindiya Goswami

'Gol Maal' actor Harish Magon passes away at 76

Harish Magon

Actor Harish Magon, who is known for his work in films like 'Gol Maal', 'Namak Halal', has passed away. He was 76. The news of his demise was shared by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) via Twitter. The post read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988).” While the cause of his death is not public knowledge yet, it is said that he passed way due to age related illness. 





Magon did small roles in several movies. He is widely remembered for his role in Hrishikesh Mukerji's 1979 film 'Gol Maal' which starred Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt and Bindiya Goswami. The actor graduated from FTII in Pune and was seen in films like 'Chupke Chupke', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' and 'Shahenshah', among others. He was last seen on screen in the 1997 film 'Uff! Yeh Mohabbat'.  The actor also ran a film training institute named Harish Magon Acting Institute in Juhu. 

Upon his demise, film historian Pavan Jha took to Twitter and shared a video from the film 'Aandhi' and remembered the actor. Harish Magon – #InMemories. Will always be remembered for those cute cameos in Hindi Cinema. A graduate from FTII, he was a close friend of Gulzar’s assistant Meraj and hence get to face the camera here in #Aandhi song for a break.”

He added, “Another cute little appearance of Harish Magon was in Gulzar’s Khushboo in the Sharmila intro scene with Jeetendra & Harish getting a memorable dialogue ’Yaar ye bhoot itne khoobsurat hote hain, mujhe nahin maloom tha.’ Yet one of the most memorable outing for Harish Magon was Hrishi da’s Golmaal for small Interview scene, as Sunila Gavaskar’s classmate & Black pearl’s fan. Thats how a small appearance on Silver Screen can make you live beyond your life time."

 

