Google responds to Ranveer Singh's 'Google ke cheethade ni phaad diyee...' dialogue in RARKPK trailer

Tech giant Google India, on Tuesday, reacted to actor Ranveer Singh's dialogue "google ke cheethade ni phaad diyee...." in the trailer of his upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The highly anticipated trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has finally arrived, captivating audiences with its promise of a captivating tale filled with love, drama, and unique comedy. Helmed by the renowned director Karan Johar, this romantic drama features a star-studded ensemble cast, led by the charismatic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Twitter, Google India shared a still from the trailer which they captioned, "it's on @RanveerOfficial #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

In the trailer, Ranveer could be seen talking to Alia's character, where he said, "Problem yhi hai.. tu na mujhe duffer samajhti hai. Chal aaj kuch pooch ke dekh...Google ke cheethade na phaad diye to mera bhi naam Rocky Randhawa nahi."

Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Dharma Productions shared Google India's post on their Instagram stories and wrote, "Anytime (without the trick questions)."

The makers of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' unveiled the official trailer of the film on Tuesday which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancing and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.