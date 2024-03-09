Janhvi Kapoor took her fans and followers to the vintage era as she flaunted a white and orange floral saree.

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor exudes retro vibes in a white floral saree - see pics x 00:00

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who has time and again made headlines for her incredible sartorial choices, stuns once again with her saree look on Instagram. Janhvi took to the photo-sharing platform and posted a series of pictures in a floral white and orange saree. The actress exuded retro vibes with her vintage avatar as she accessorised her look with pear jewellery. Her makeup comprised of winged eyeliner and nude lips. She let her hair down with half of it taken back and arranged with soft curls.

Check out the pictures below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Recently Janhvi made headlines by dancing on ‘Zingaat’ with pop queen Rihanna who was on her maiden visit to India. They attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak' - a remake of the Marathi hit 'Sairat'. She went on to do versatile roles in films like 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mili', and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen as a cricket player along with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' which is expected to highlight the role of former India skipper Dhoni. Touted as a sports drama, it marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. It will be released on April 19.

She will also be seen in 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film will be out in theatres on October 10. Directed by Koratala Siva the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. 'Devara' is all set to be released in two parts and is set against coastal lands.

Janhvi has finished shooting for 'Ulajh', which also stars Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, 'Ulajh' is touted to be a patriotic thriller film. She will also collaborate with Varun Dhawan for director Shashank Khaitan's next romantic drama film. The film is titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and is set to hit the theatres on April 18, 2025. The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi's second collaboration after their romantic drama film 'Bawaal'.

(With inputs from ANI)