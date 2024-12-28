Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja called period cramps "just psychological." Her comment has garnered netizens' attention, with many calling her out for her views

Bollywood star and Hero No. 1, Govinda, and Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina Ahuja gave an interview where she talked about menstrual health and stirred a debate. In her recent interview, she called period cramps just psychological and claimed that such problems are more common in cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Govinda’s daughter calls period cramps ‘psychological’

In a recent interview with Hautterfly, where Tina appeared with her mom Sunita, she stated, "I have stayed mostly in Chandigarh, and I have heard only these girls from Bombay and Delhi speak about cramps. Half of the problem comes from setting up these circles who are talking about the problem, and sometimes the ones who don’t get cramps also start to feel it psychologically. Women in Punjab and other small cities don’t even realize when they get their periods or undergo menopause. They don’t feel a thing."

She further continued and added, "I have a very desi body. I don’t feel back pain and cramps. But here I see girls always talking about feeling cramps. You eat your ghee, correct your diet, give up unnecessary dieting, sleep well, and things get normal. Most of the girls suffer due to their obsession with dieting."

Sunita also lent her support to her daughter but requested everyone to consult a doctor. She joked, "Don’t blame me later saying, ‘Govinda ki biwi Sunita ne ek chamcha ghee khaane bola aur heart mein blockage hogaya (Govinda’s wife Sunita suggested including a spoon of ghee in the diet, and it caused a heart blockage).’"

Netizens lash out at Govinda’s daughter

Tina's comment has garnered netizens' attention, who have called out Tina for her views. One user wrote, "Oh, so the pain and cramps I had for 3 days while passing clots due to menorrhagia was all in my head." "Who's she? What nonsense is she speaking?" another one commented. A third user wrote, "Is she even aware of diseases that have the most common symptom, which is debilitating period pain, like endometriosis? Anyway, no one is talking about it, and people like her will only make it worse." "Someone plz get this girl educated! Lack of awareness causes problems! I’m someone who suffered pains all my life; so, for heaven's sake, stop spreading false news," another one commented.

Sunita got married to Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda’s uncle Anand Singh’s sister-in-law. Govinda and Sunita have two children, a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.