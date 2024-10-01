A dancing superstar of Hindi cinema of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades

Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, made his film debut with the 1986 film 'Love 86'. A dancing superstar of Hindi cinema of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades. His film credits include 'Ilzaam', 'Gambler', 'Aankhen', 'Raja Babu', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ', 'Bhagam Bhag', and 'Partner'. The actor was last seen in 2019's 'Rangeela Raja'.

What happened to Govinda’s acting career?

It’s been five years since Govinda was seen on the big screen. Pahlaj Nihalani, who produced Govinda’s ‘Rangeela Raja’ spoke candidly about what led to Govinda’s downfall in the entertainment industry. They have earlier worked together in films including 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and 'Aankhen'.

While speaking to Friday Talkies on YouTube, Nihalani blamed Govinda’s superstitious behaviour for his downfall. He said, “He (Govinda) gradually became more and more superstitious. He was always a little gullible. He would say that the chandelier is about to fall on set and ask everyone to move aside. Then he would predict that Kader Khan was going to drown. He would instruct people to change their clothes based on his superstitions. He would refuse to do certain things on certain days. All of this, combined with his tardiness and gullibility, led to his downfall."

Govinda was doing dozens of B-grade and C-grade movies

Nihalani further added, “He would sign dozens of B-grade and C-grade movies without a second thought. He’d be working on five or six movies at the same time; nobody would know where he was. He was constantly late and would lie. He said he was doing it for the money, and I told him that this was a dangerous way of thinking. He did things that were against the profession.”

'Rangeela Raja' also featured Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mishika Chourasia, and Anupama Agnihotri.

Govinda's memorable hit film was 'Partner' in 2007 alongside Salman Khan. The actor then went on to do mediocre roles in films like 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai', 'Happy Ending', 'Aa Gaya Hero', and 'FryDay'.

Govinda’s entry into politics

In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades. The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008.