'Gratifying': Vicky Kaushal to fans showering love on 'Sam Bahadur'

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'.

On Thursday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a new BTS picture from the make-up room during the 'Sam Bahadur' shoot, expressing gratitude to his fans for their love.

He captioned the post, "Makeup on, listen to his favourite jazz music and stare into that mirror till I start believing the guy in the mirror is Sam. Living your days believing to be SAM is a rare honour and a mammoth responsibility. The love you all are showering on our efforts is truly gratifying. Thank you!. #SAMBAHADUR IN CINEMAS! This weekend, do take your families out to the cinemas to experience the story of our true legend... FM Sam Maneskshaw!"

In the picture, Vicky could be seen seated in front of a dressing mirror, which is adorned with pictures of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

The film was released in theatres on December 1.

