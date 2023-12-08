Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Gratifying Vicky Kaushal to fans showering love on Sam Bahadur

'Gratifying': Vicky Kaushal to fans showering love on 'Sam Bahadur'

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the picture, Vicky could be seen seated in front of a dressing mirror, which is adorned with pictures of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

'Gratifying': Vicky Kaushal to fans showering love on 'Sam Bahadur'

Picture Courtesy/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram account

Listen to this article
'Gratifying': Vicky Kaushal to fans showering love on 'Sam Bahadur'
x
00:00

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'.


On Thursday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a new BTS picture from the make-up room during the 'Sam Bahadur' shoot, expressing gratitude to his fans for their love.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)


He captioned the post, "Makeup on, listen to his favourite jazz music and stare into that mirror till I start believing the guy in the mirror is Sam. Living your days believing to be SAM is a rare honour and a mammoth responsibility. The love you all are showering on our efforts is truly gratifying. Thank you!. #SAMBAHADUR IN CINEMAS! This weekend, do take your families out to the cinemas to experience the story of our true legend... FM Sam Maneskshaw!"

In the picture, Vicky could be seen seated in front of a dressing mirror, which is adorned with pictures of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

The film was released in theatres on December 1. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vicky kaushal Sam Bahadur bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK