Today, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures that made us go 'aww'. In the pictures, we could see the loving husband Pulkit cooking his ‘Pehli rasoi’ for wifey Kriti

Kriti Kharbanda drops pics of Pulkit Samrat cooking Halwa

Listen to this article Green flag alert! Kriti Kharbanda calls Pulkit Samrat ‘sabr ka phal’ as he cooks ‘pehli rasoi’, see pics x 00:00

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Since the couple got married, they have been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities. Today, Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures that made us go 'aww'. In the pictures, we could see the loving husband Pulkit cooking his ‘Pehli rasoi’ for wifey Kriti.

While sharing the series of pictures, Kriti called Pulkit a green flag and wrote, “Okay, so something major happened yesterday, and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, it happened :). Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realized he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, 'halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.' I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, 'that’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in Bangalore. Simple!'”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

The actress further wrote, “He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. @pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! Thu Thu Thu. P.S. the pictures aren’t so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world.”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married. Pulkit and Kriti, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, tied the knot at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.