In the 2-minute 42-second-long trailer of Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi takes charge in a never-seen-before avatar as real-life BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey

In pic: Emraan Hashmi. Stills from the trailer

Listen to this article Ground Zero trailer: Emraan Hashmi portrays a man in uniform in yet another 'us vs them' drama x 00:00

The wait is over—the much-anticipated trailer of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Ground Zero is out. The movie follows an untold story of courage and sacrifice set against the backdrop of war. Over the past few days, the makers have sparked intrigue with intense poster drops and a gripping teaser — and now, they’ve finally unveiled the trailer of Ground Zero, a gritty story inspired by a mission that was awarded BSF’s best operation in the last 50 years, in 2015.

About the Ground Zero trailer

In the 2-minute 42-second-long trailer, Emraan Hashmi takes charge in a never-seen-before avatar as real-life BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. One of his standout lines from the trailer, “Ab Prahaar Hoga,” sets the tone for what lies ahead — a soldier pushed to the edge, ready to strike back.

The power-packed trailer is filled with action and emotion, shedding light on the complex situation in Kashmir. With a haunting background score, the intensity of the mission unfolds without revealing too much. The casting feels authentic — Emraan stands tall as a valiant soldier, while Sai Tamhankar adds depth in a grounded, emotionally nuanced role.

What lingers long after the trailer ends is the chilling voiceover of the faceless enemy — a dangerous and invisible threat that raises the intrigue and stakes of the narrative. From the producers of Lakshya, Ground Zero is yet another riveting chapter in Excel Entertainment’s storytelling legacy.

Fans reaction to Ground Zero trailer

As soon as the trailer of the film was released, fans started reacting to the 2-minute 42-second clip. One said, "Only Emraan can perform such roles. Big ups to him and Excel for casting him. Was long waiting after Bard of Blood to see Emraan in such roles. Thank you." Another comment read, "Deep Meaning: Sirf Kashmir ki zameen humari hai ya yahan ke log bhi..." "The trailer looks extremely promising 🍿 Also, Emraan Hashmi is looking soooo good as an Army officer 🫶🏻 I wish this movie becomes a hit," a third fan wrote.

More about the film

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

The trailer is out now, and the countdown has officially begun. Ground Zero storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.