Gudi Padwa 2024: Preity Zinta, Genelia Deshmukh, Hema Malini, and others extend wishes
Gudi Padwa 2024: Preity Zinta, Genelia Deshmukh, Hema Malini, and others extend wishes

Updated on: 09 April,2024 11:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Celebs took to their social media handles and extended wishes to fans and followers to mark this day. 

Preity Zinta, Genelia Deshmukh, Hema Malini Pic/Instagram

The festival of Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the traditional new year. It is primarily celebrated by Maharashtrians and Goans. The festival derives its name from 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa', which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.  


The auspicious occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season and is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special flag garlanded with flowers, mango, and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri. 


Celebs took to their social media handles and extended wishes to fans and followers to mark this day. 


Preity Zinta wrote on X, "May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you happiness, prosperity, and success. Wishing you and your family a joyous and prosperous New Year! Happy Gudi Padwa!"

Tina Ambani shared, "May every beginning be blessed,  every new venture fruitful, every endeavor successful with the blessings of the Almighty!"

Adah Sharma shared a video with elephants in the background to wish her fans. 

Clad in a purple saree, Mithila Palkar shared a video of hoisting the Gudi on her balcony and wrote, “Best wishes for Gudi Padwa! I pray that this new year will be blessed to all of you.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

Genelia too shared a quirky video with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Here are some more posts. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand, and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country. 

(With inputs from ANI)

