Gudi Padwa 2024: Sai Tamhankar who goes home for the festival after 3 years says it is all about 'puran poli or gulab jamun'

Sai Tamhankar

Actress Sai Tamhankar is going to her hometown Sangli after three years to celebrate Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year. She realised she had not been home in so long when her mother mentioned it. “It’s been three years since I last visited my hometown, and the realisation struck me hard when my mother mentioned it,” Sai said.

“The feeling of going home itself is calming me down, giving me a sense of peace and satisfaction,” she added.

For Sai, Gudi Padwa holds special significance. It marks not only the beginning of the New Year but also an opportunity to cherish traditions and indulge in the warmth of family bonds.

“New Year begins with Gudi Padwa for us,” she shared as she spoke about the gatherings with friends and extended family.

The festive celebrations are incomplete without relishing traditional delicacies like puran poli or gulab jamun, which hold a special place in Sai's heart.

“Having a meal with your loved ones after a long time is itself a big celebration,” she said.

The actress added: “I am looking forward to revisiting my favourite spots, meeting college friends, and reconnecting with extended family members. I believe it’s my fault I did not visit my hometown for so long.”

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Agni’ with Pratik Gandhi. She then has Netflix's ‘Dabba Cartel’ alongside stalwarts like Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao.

About Gudi Padwa:

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, is a popular festival celebrated with great pomp and ceremony especially in Maharashtra. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival takes place on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which falls between March and April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Gudi Padwa will be observed on March 22. On the same days, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.Gudi Padwa gets its name from two words - 'gudi', which means a flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' means the first day of the phase of the moon.

On the day of Gudi Padwa people wake up early in the morning, clean their houses and take a bath, followed by prayers. People also decorate their homes with rangolis and Gudi. The Gudi is made with with a colorful silk scarf tied to a bamboo stick, flowers, mango and neem leaves, as well as Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland) to bring luck and good fortune. An inverted kalash on a bamboo stick is used to symbolize victory which is then hoisted outside the house after the puja. It is said to be a symbol of victory and is believed to ward off evil and invite prosperity.

(with inputs from IANS)