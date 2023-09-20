Gulshan Devaiah on his visit to SRK’s Mannat, 'I’ve met him once, been to his house, spent three excruciating hours'

Gulshan Devaiah opened up about his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and his visit to Badshah's Mannat

Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He has consistently left a lasting impression on the audience with his brilliant performances. The actor, who recently appeared in 'Guns and Gulaabs' alongside actors Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao, opened up about his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and his visit to Badshah's Mannat.

The 8 a.m. Metro actor shared this during his conversation with the IVM Pop podcast, “I’ve met him (SRK) once, been to his house, spent three excruciating hours because at that point I was very uncomfortable. Early years. I was super nervous. There were so many other people also. There was a party in his house, and I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t deserve to be here. I’m just here because I’m friends with some other people who are here.”

Gulshan Devaiah commented on Mannat's interiors while recalling his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and visiting his abode. “Lot of things. There’s a big marble statue of I think Radha Krishna. It was quite beautiful. Big dining table with lots of lights on the floor. I haven’t seen the entire house because we were only in the area where they entertain the guests, which is quite a big area. It starts from the side and joins the main Mannat, the old building. But the actual residential area is Mannat annexure, which is the building at the back,” he explained the interiors of Mannat. However, he explained that he couldn't see the entire home because he had been in the guest room.

During an event, Shah Rukh once shared the story of their move to Mannat, "We used to live at a house next to Taj, which was my director's house. He lent it to us and said you stay here as long as you are making films. We didn't have too much money. It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worthy. It was quite dilapidated, kind of broken and then we didn't have money to furnish it. Of course, we called one designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he designed the house was way more than the salary I won in a month. We were like - this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now, we bought it but what do we do with it.”

On the work front, King Khan is currently basking on the success of his recently released ‘Jawan’. The film is co-produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Gaurav Verma.