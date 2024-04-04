Guns & Gulaabs actor Gulshan says he has found ‘renewed energy’ after adopting OMAD diet that involves 20-hour fasting and one meal daily

Gulshan Devaiah

Listen to this article Less is more x 00:00

Intermittent fasting has gained popularity around the world. Then there is the one-meal-a-day (OMAD) diet, a severe type of intermittent fasting. While the fitness world is divided about its benefits and long-term results, the diet has found an enthusiastic practitioner in Gulshan Devaiah. The actor, who was seen in Guns & Gulaabs (2023), has adopted the regimen wherein he fasts for 20 hours every day and consumes a nutritious meal in the remaining four-hour window.

While his decision to adopt the diet was a purely personal choice, Devaiah says he can see its benefits in his work-life too. He shares, “My decision to embrace a 20-hour fast stems from a desire to challenge myself and optimise my health and performance on and off screen. By adhering to a strict eating schedule of one meal a day, I have found renewed energy, focus, and clarity in my work.”

In 2018, the actor had first tried his hand at the OMAD diet, but wasn’t able to religiously adhere to it. Over time, he tailored it to eliminate foods that don’t suit him and reap maximum benefits from it. “I occasionally have a small snack. Nonetheless, my main meal remains a significant one, typically lasting about an hour and comprising fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, and carbohydrates. I have struggled with maintaining consistency in other dietary approaches like calorie counting or portion control. Moreover, I prefer enjoying my meals, which many diets don’t offer. Eating once a day allows me to eat what I desire while naturally controlling portions, thereby facilitating consistency.”

ADVERTISEMENT