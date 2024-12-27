Recently, a video captured by a fan went viral on Instagram. The video shows Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda together in Alibaug. It captures the two getting on a speedboat

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The duo starred in their debut film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The rumours of them dating started after they were spotted spending time together several times. Now, it has been reported that the rumoured couple has planned to spend the New Year together at Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse in Alibaug.

Suhana & Agastya spotted in Alibaug

Recently, a video captured by a fan went viral on Instagram. The video shows Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda together in Alibaug. It captures the two getting on a speedboat. In the video, Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a stunning yet chic white T-shirt paired with a matching shirt and brown pants. Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda looked dapper in a black T-shirt paired with beige pants and a cap from Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand.

The video that went viral on Instagram also shows Suhana petting a dog before getting on the boat. The white Shih Tzu is sure to steal your heart, just like Suhana's.

Why Alibaug? For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug, named Déjà Vu Farms. Over the years, the Alibaug farmhouse has served as the Khan kids' favorite spot. If reports are to be trusted, Suhana and Agastya are all set to ring in the New Year together at SRK's farmhouse.

Agastya and Suhana’s debut film

Agastya and Suhana made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film The Archies, which also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of The Archies.

Agastya and Suhana’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya is set to star in the film Ikkis, alongside legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra and lived an exemplary life. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Suhana, on the other hand, will be seen in King, alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan and Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan.