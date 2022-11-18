Hansal Mehta compares Kareena Kapoor Khan to the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi

On working with Kareena, Ektaa earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film"

Kareena Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. Pic- Instagram

Kareena Kapoor has hinted at a wrap for the London schedule for her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta in her new Instagram post.

She took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with the director and even called herself a "director's actor".

She wrote, "A director's actor...always," accompanied by a red heart emoji. Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool...been an absolute pleasure...@hansalmehta. This one is special guys. Mumbai see you soon...," she added.

On Wednesday too, Kareena shared a string of pictures from the sets of the upcoming film with Hansal Mehta.

The 'Tashan' actor began the shooting of the film in October this year in London.

Hansal Mehta also took to his Instagram handle to pen a note for Kareena. "She is such a delight to work with. A privilege directing this powerhouse. Had as much fun and joy doing some very difficult scenes with her as I’ve had with Rajkummar, Manoj or Pratik… This one has been special," he wrote

Reportedly, the film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Talking about other work, she has also wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)

