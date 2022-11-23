Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's pre-wedding festivities begin

The celebrations kicked off with a Mata Ki Chowki
Hansika Motwani with beau, Sohael Kathuriya (Pic: Hansika Motwani/ Instagram)
Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4, reportedly at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The celebrations kicked off with a Mata Ki Chowki. Hansika and Sohail Kathuria wore colour co-ordinated outfits in red for the ceremony. She wore a blingy red saree, teamed with a choker, earrings and a maang tikka. Sohael opted for red sherwani with heavy mirror work.
Also Read: Wedding season: Hansika Motwani "finding funds" for "shaadi ka lehenga"
Soon to be wed hansika motwani looks stunning 🔥❤— BTown Ki Billi (@BtownKi) November 23, 2022
.
.
.
.
.
.#hansikamotwani #ranveersingh #tejasswiprakash #katrinakaif #siddharthmalhotra #ranveersingh #deepika #kareenakapoor #saraalikhan #janhvikapoor #kiaraadvani #vickykaushal #deepikapadukone #kajalaggarwal pic.twitter.com/JRhspoCZ5h