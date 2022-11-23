×
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's pre-wedding festivities begin

Updated on: 23 November,2022 10:59 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The celebrations kicked off with a Mata Ki Chowki

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's pre-wedding festivities begin

Hansika Motwani with beau, Sohael Kathuriya (Pic: Hansika Motwani/ Instagram)


Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4, reportedly at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The celebrations kicked off with a Mata Ki Chowki. Hansika and Sohail Kathuria wore colour co-ordinated outfits in red for the ceremony. She wore a blingy red saree, teamed with a choker, earrings and a maang tikka. Sohael opted for red sherwani with heavy mirror work.


Also Read: Wedding season: Hansika Motwani "finding funds" for "shaadi ka lehenga"




