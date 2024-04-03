Happy Birthday Jaya Prada: From Sharaabi to Sagara Sangamam, top 5 films of the actress

Wishing Jaya Prada a Happy Birthday! Celebrating her iconic roles from Sharaabi to Sagara Sangamam, here are her top 5 films

Jaya Prada started her career at a young age of 14 in the Telugu film industry with a brief appearance in the movie 'Bhoomi Kosam' (1976). However, it was her role in 'Siri Siri Muvva' (1976) that paved her way to Bollywood. Her debut in the Hindi film industry was in the movie 'Sargam' (1979), directed by K. Vishwanath, which garnered her instant fame. This film also earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards.

1. 'Sagara Sangamam' (1983):

Directed by K. Vishwanath, this movie is a gem of Indian cinema. Jaya Prada's performance as a classical dancer alongside Kamal Haasan earned her immense praise. Her graceful dance moves and emotional depth in this story of love and sacrifice will leave a lasting impact on you.

2. 'Sharaabi' (1984):

One of the popular movies from the 1980s was 'Sharaabi,' directed by Prakash Mehra. It starred Jaya Prada, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Prakash, and Pran in significant roles. The plot revolves around a man named Vicky Kapoor who struggles with alcoholism. He comes from a wealthy family, but his father is indifferent towards him. Trouble arises when Vicky falls in love with Meena, a dancer who comes from a poor background, and happens to be the daughter of a blind man.

3. 'Tohfa' (1984):

'Tohfa' is a touching family drama featuring Jaya Prada, Sridevi, and Jeetendra. Jaya Prada's portrayal of a woman caught in a love triangle is heartfelt and relatable. The film's beautiful music and compelling performances, including Jaya Prada's, make it a must-watch.

4. 'Sanjog' (1985):

Directed by K. Vishwanath, 'Sanjog' showcases Jaya Prada's acting versatility. Her portrayal of a woman facing societal challenges is both moving and powerful. With its engaging story and memorable performances, 'Sanjog' remains a timeless favourite.

5. Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi (1988)

In the 1988 film 'Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi' directed by Manmohan Desai, Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi Sheshadri, and Jaya Prada played the lead roles. The movie also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy, and Aruna Irani. The story revolves around Ganga Prasad (played by Amitabh), who is in love with Jamuna (played by Meenakshi). However, due to unfortunate circumstances, the couple gets separated. While Ganga embarks on a desperate quest to find Jamuna, another woman named Saraswathi (played by Jaya) falls in love with him.