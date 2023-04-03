Happy Birthday Lisa Ray! Check out her outfits from the NMACC event

Bollywood actress Lisa Ray turns a year older on April 4. Lisa started her career at a very young age and was recently seen in web-series 'Four More Shots Please!'

Pic/ Lisa Ray's Instagram

Bollywood actress Lisa Ray will turn a year older on April 4. Lisa started her career at a very young age and was recently seen in web-series 'Four More Shots Please!'.

Lisa also made an appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event. Here's her stunning looks from the event.

In her first look, Lisa can be seen wearing a simplistic white saree, paired with an emerald kamarbandh (waistband) to add an accent colour for the ensemble. To top it all off, the actress can be seen wearing a pair of long dangling diamond earrings. The saree is a Ridhi Mehra creation and the makeup was done by Shreya Kirit.

The actress captioned her post, "Next stop @nmacc.india. Excited to experience India’s new premiere cultural landmark. Congratulations Nita and Mukesh! Special thanks to @ensembleindia for this divine sari and @shreyamakeupandhair for the glam (I can still throw down if I have to)"

Also read: Five facts about Lisa Ray you probably didn't know

For the Art House opening exhibition confluence, Lisa decided to go all green, wearing an emerald green pantsuit, filled with golden and silver embroidery. The pantsuit was paired with a statement tennis necklace and matching earrings. To top it off, the actress wore a pair of black heels with diamond embellishments on it. Her hair was tied up in a sleek low bun. Lisa was styled by Reann Moradian in the Ekaya label. Shreya Kirit was the makeup artist for the look.

The caption read, "Going Green for the @nmacc.india Art House opening exhibition Confluence/Sangam

Styled by - @reannmoradian

Pant Suit - @ekayabanaras @shopthaan

Jewellery - @gehnajewellers1

Shoes - @monrowshoes

MUH - @shreyamakeupandhair

Picture credits - @kadamajay

#celebratingIndiancraft #banarsibrocade"

Lisa Ray first came to public attention when she appeared in an advertisement for Bombay Dyeing wearing a high-cut black swimsuit in the 1990s opposite Karan Kapoor.