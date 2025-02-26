Breaking News
Alia Bhatt shares inside pics from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's special day with special shoutout to Vicky Kaushal

Updated on: 26 February,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to give fans a glimpse of Bhansali's birthday bash. The 'Highway' actress shared a picture with the 'Heeramandi' director alongside her husband Ranbir and Vicky

Alia Bhatt shares inside pics from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's special day with special shoutout to Vicky Kaushal

Pic/Instagram

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Monday, had a small celebration with the stars of his upcoming film 'Love and War' - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The trio, who were busy with their night shoot, took a "quick break" to celebrate their director's special day.


Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to give fans a glimpse of Bhansali's birthday bash. The 'Highway' actress shared a picture with the 'Heeramandi' director alongside her husband Ranbir and Vicky.


Along with the picture, the actress added a caption in which she also mentioned that her film Gangubai Kathiawadi marked three years and gave a shout-out to Vicky Kaushal, whose latest film 'Chhaava' has been performing well at the box office.


"Quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy birthday, magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too)! Lastly, many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09, absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo, abhi party over... back to shoot," read her post.

 
 
 
 
 
'Love and War' will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies."

It came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

