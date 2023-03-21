Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Katrina Kaif calls 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' star a 'Queen', Sonam Kapoor drops adorable pics with the birthday girl, SEE!

Since morning, the internet has been buzzing with sweet birthday wishes and notes in ode for the beautiful actor. Right from her ardent fans to her friends from the film industry, everyone is showering the ‘Mardaani’ star with love on her special day

(Pics courtesy: Katrina Kaif/ Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway', is celebrating her 45th birthday today.

Rani, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' in 1997, today, is hailed as one of the most prolific and powerful artistes of all time who continues to inspire aspiring female actors.

The Bengali Beauty who took showbiz by storm with her back-to-back box office hits in the early 2000s still has a strong foothold in the Hindi film industry and keeps the audiences hooked every time she appears on the silver screen.

Having starred in critically acclaimed movies like 'Black', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Mardaani', 'Hichki' to name a few, Rani has emblazoned her name as one of the strong and versatile actors in the hearts of her fans and audiences.

After reprising the role of a ‘con artiste’ in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in 2021, two years later, Rani is back with a thunderous bang on the big screen with ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’.

Since morning, the internet has been buzzing with sweet birthday wishes and notes in ode for the beautiful actor. Right from her ardent fans to her friends from the film industry, everyone is showering the ‘Mardaani’ star with love on her special day.

On the occasion of Rani Mukerji’s birthday, the fit and fabulous diva of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story and dropped a lovely selfie with the birthday girl.

Calling Rani as ‘my dearest’, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Birthday! Wishing you tons of success, great health, and love, my dearest”, along with a hashtag which read, “#RANIMUKHERJEE”.

Katrina Kaif who recently lauded Rani Mukerji’s performance in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’, too took to her Instagram story and dropped a photo of the birthday girl and called her a ‘Queen’ as she wished Rani a happy birthday.

“Happiest birthday to this Queen #ranimukherjee Love u”, wrote Katrina on her story along with two red heart emojis.

Bollywood’s most fashionable star, Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Rani was probably the cutest among all as she dropped two adorable unseen selfies with the birthday girl.

Decked up in extravagant ethnic attires, both Sonam and Rani look beautiful as they happily pose for a selfie together.

In the second image, Rani can be seen lovingly pecking a kiss on Sonam's cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Alongside the birthday special Insta post, Sonam penned a short and sweet birthday note with a red heart emoji, which read, “Happy happy birthday dearest Rani .. 25 years of friendship and counting. Love you.”

Farah Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a major throwback picture.