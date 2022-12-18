Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Here’s presenting 7 unknown facts about the birthday girl

After having made her debut with the Dibakar Banerjee-directed 2008 film ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’, Richa Chadha went onto do films that consolidated her position as the quintessential Bollywood actress. On the occasion of her birthday, lets have a look at 7 unknown facts about Richa Chadha
- Much before she entered Bollywood, Richa Chadha had done the job of being an intern with a men’s fashion magazine. Not many are aware of the fact that, Richa Chadha was offered the role of Kalki Koechlin in the ‘out-of-the-box’ film ‘Dev D’.
- Richa Chadha, has to her credit of being the youngest Jury member in the Cannes festival. Not just that, she also has to her credit of having gone to Cannes for 3 continuous years!
- If you were wondering about the secret of her flawless dance moves, then, it may be credited to the fact that, Richa Chadha is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. No wonder then, one can see Richa Chadha pick up any dance move or dance form with utmost ease which is something that clearly shows on the silver screen.
- Even though Richa Chadha was born and brought up in Delhi, the fact remains that, this ‘Fukrey’ lady can not just speak, but also write and read Tamil fluently! Now, that is definitely some talent to ‘write’ about!
- That Richa Chadha is a vegan is something that everyone knows. Not many people know that Richa Chadha has extremely good knowledge about Ayurveda as well!
- If the reports are to be believed, then, not many know that Richa Chadha had once got eating disorder called ‘Bulimia Nersova’.
- Always wears a perfume that goes with ger character! As per reports, Richa Chadha chooses her perfume in accordance to the character that she plays in any film!
