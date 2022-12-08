Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf Heres how hes spending his special day

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf! Here’s how he's spending his special day

Updated on: 08 December,2022 05:48 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actor revealed that he will be spending his day among family and friends

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf! Here’s how he's spending his special day

Rohit Saraf


2022 has been a big year for Rohit Saraf! From starring in Vikram Vedha to finally getting to release the second instalment of the much anticipated Mismatched to being the face for over a dozen brands, Rohit Saraf’s 25 has been the definition of hot and happening. Which is why the actor has decided to have a chilled and laid back birthday. The actor revealed that he will be spending his day among family and friends, unwinding before welcoming the new year. 


When asked to share a little something about his year so far and what excites him about turning a year older, the actor said, “I guess it’s something to be grateful for to say I spent this year doing things I love, with people I love. I definitely am aware that my 25th has been so much larger than what most can claim and I am grateful for that. I feel like I learnt a lot, grew a lot this year. I am so stoked for the year I had and I can only hope to do more and do better as I turn 26”



The actor does have quite the calendar filled with various endorsement deals, Ishq Vishk Rebound and a few other big projects that are still in nascent stages. 


Also Read: Happy B'day Dharmendra: 6 lesser-known facts about Bollywood's He-Man!

Did Taehyung`s vintage photo folio match your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rohit saraf bollywood birthday Entertainment News bollywood gossips

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK