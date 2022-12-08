Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf! Here’s how he's spending his special day

The actor revealed that he will be spending his day among family and friends
Rohit Saraf
2022 has been a big year for Rohit Saraf! From starring in Vikram Vedha to finally getting to release the second instalment of the much anticipated Mismatched to being the face for over a dozen brands, Rohit Saraf’s 25 has been the definition of hot and happening. Which is why the actor has decided to have a chilled and laid back birthday. The actor revealed that he will be spending his day among family and friends, unwinding before welcoming the new year.
When asked to share a little something about his year so far and what excites him about turning a year older, the actor said, “I guess it’s something to be grateful for to say I spent this year doing things I love, with people I love. I definitely am aware that my 25th has been so much larger than what most can claim and I am grateful for that. I feel like I learnt a lot, grew a lot this year. I am so stoked for the year I had and I can only hope to do more and do better as I turn 26”
The actor does have quite the calendar filled with various endorsement deals, Ishq Vishk Rebound and a few other big projects that are still in nascent stages.
